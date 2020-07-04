4210 The Strand

Amenities

Beachfront freestanding cottage, available for long term lease, optionally furnished or unfurnished. Wake up and fall asleep to the soothing sounds of the ocean. Watch the sunset from the oceanfront jacuzzi. This Strand property is unlike most, raised up for better views and additional privacy. One bedroom and one bathroom on the lower level. Two bedrooms, each with a balcony, and one full bathroom on the second level. Coin operated washer and dryer outside the house. One car uncovered parking space. Bicycle to downtown Manhattan Beach, or enjoy the many restaurants and cafes only a couple blocks from the house. Just minutes from Los Angeles International Airport. The most consistent surf spot in Los Angeles is right outside the front door.