Manhattan Beach, CA
420 36th Street
Last updated November 4 2019 at 8:45 AM

420 36th Street

420 36th Street · No Longer Available
Location

420 36th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
This captivating, approx.3,000 sq ft, North Manhattan home with walnut hardwood floors is dripping with high-end finishes spread across 4 bedroom and 3.5 baths. Enjoy living just 4 blocks to the beach, 2 blocks to breakfast and minutes from downtown Manhattan Beach's award winning restaurants and shopping. On the upper level, panoramic ocean views highlight the coastline. The spacious great room includes a bright living room with a sleek fireplace with sea-blue glass, 2 balconies that welcome in the ocean breeze, a 1/2 bath, dining room and expansive kitchen island with stunning chandelier and a gourmet kitchen. The fully equipped kitchen features marble countertops, commercial range, Viking appliances, water filtration and walk-in pantry. A three-stop elevator transports you with ease. On the mid level, enjoy 3 bedrooms and two baths including the master. The master bedroom is brilliant with natural light and is soon to feature a new electric fireplace. The marble, spa-like master bath features a waterfall, walk-in shower, double sinks and luxurious soaking tub. The two remaining bedrooms share a jack'n'jill bathroom with thoughtful tile detail. The lower level features the laundry room and a stunning guests quarters with a private entrance, 3/4 en-suite bath and generously sized family room. This space is perfect for guests, older children, or in-laws!Don't worry when it comes to parking for your guests, this home features an attached 2 car garage and 4-car outdoor pad.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420 36th Street have any available units?
420 36th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 420 36th Street have?
Some of 420 36th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 420 36th Street currently offering any rent specials?
420 36th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 36th Street pet-friendly?
No, 420 36th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 420 36th Street offer parking?
Yes, 420 36th Street offers parking.
Does 420 36th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 420 36th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 36th Street have a pool?
No, 420 36th Street does not have a pool.
Does 420 36th Street have accessible units?
No, 420 36th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 420 36th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 420 36th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 420 36th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 420 36th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
