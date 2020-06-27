420 36th Street

Amenities

This captivating, approx.3,000 sq ft, North Manhattan home with walnut hardwood floors is dripping with high-end finishes spread across 4 bedroom and 3.5 baths. Enjoy living just 4 blocks to the beach, 2 blocks to breakfast and minutes from downtown Manhattan Beach's award winning restaurants and shopping. On the upper level, panoramic ocean views highlight the coastline. The spacious great room includes a bright living room with a sleek fireplace with sea-blue glass, 2 balconies that welcome in the ocean breeze, a 1/2 bath, dining room and expansive kitchen island with stunning chandelier and a gourmet kitchen. The fully equipped kitchen features marble countertops, commercial range, Viking appliances, water filtration and walk-in pantry. A three-stop elevator transports you with ease. On the mid level, enjoy 3 bedrooms and two baths including the master. The master bedroom is brilliant with natural light and is soon to feature a new electric fireplace. The marble, spa-like master bath features a waterfall, walk-in shower, double sinks and luxurious soaking tub. The two remaining bedrooms share a jack'n'jill bathroom with thoughtful tile detail. The lower level features the laundry room and a stunning guests quarters with a private entrance, 3/4 en-suite bath and generously sized family room. This space is perfect for guests, older children, or in-laws!Don't worry when it comes to parking for your guests, this home features an attached 2 car garage and 4-car outdoor pad.