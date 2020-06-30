420 27th Street

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage fireplace furnished

You will never want to leave this furnished cool-cat beach vibe rental with the most amazing outdoor space. This hip family home will serve as your sanctuary and again, you will never want to leave. The main upper floor features a supremely functional kitchen with a sun drenched corner banquette seating area, an open yet private dining room dangling a massive capiz shell chandelier, vaulted ceilings in large living room focuses on a modern beautiful fireplace plus a full bar area with granite counters and counter seats to watch sunsets. Though, the MAIN attraction is the outdoor space on this top floor: Ocean views and loads of greenery fill this huge 500' space with day bed lounging cabana style and an Adirondack style dining table and chairs. Part of the space in canopied with night time glows of the white lights strung above. Middle level is entry and 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Lower level has a private 4th bedroom and bathroom and a rocking music, meditation etc space plus a living room for the kids. The garage is enormous with about 4 car parking plus a 2 spots on the drive way. Hummingbird sightings, melting sunsets, and plain chill living is what you will get at this one. Oh, and the surfboards, cruisers etc are yours to use!