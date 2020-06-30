All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Find more places like 420 27th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manhattan Beach, CA
/
420 27th Street
Last updated February 24 2020 at 1:09 AM

420 27th Street

420 27th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Manhattan Beach
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

420 27th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
You will never want to leave this furnished cool-cat beach vibe rental with the most amazing outdoor space. This hip family home will serve as your sanctuary and again, you will never want to leave. The main upper floor features a supremely functional kitchen with a sun drenched corner banquette seating area, an open yet private dining room dangling a massive capiz shell chandelier, vaulted ceilings in large living room focuses on a modern beautiful fireplace plus a full bar area with granite counters and counter seats to watch sunsets. Though, the MAIN attraction is the outdoor space on this top floor: Ocean views and loads of greenery fill this huge 500' space with day bed lounging cabana style and an Adirondack style dining table and chairs. Part of the space in canopied with night time glows of the white lights strung above. Middle level is entry and 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Lower level has a private 4th bedroom and bathroom and a rocking music, meditation etc space plus a living room for the kids. The garage is enormous with about 4 car parking plus a 2 spots on the drive way. Hummingbird sightings, melting sunsets, and plain chill living is what you will get at this one. Oh, and the surfboards, cruisers etc are yours to use!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420 27th Street have any available units?
420 27th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 420 27th Street have?
Some of 420 27th Street's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 420 27th Street currently offering any rent specials?
420 27th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 27th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 420 27th Street is pet friendly.
Does 420 27th Street offer parking?
Yes, 420 27th Street offers parking.
Does 420 27th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 420 27th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 27th Street have a pool?
No, 420 27th Street does not have a pool.
Does 420 27th Street have accessible units?
No, 420 27th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 420 27th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 420 27th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 420 27th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 420 27th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1810-1812 12th St
1810-1812 12th Street
Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

Similar Pages

Manhattan Beach 1 BedroomsManhattan Beach 2 Bedrooms
Manhattan Beach Apartments with Washer-DryerManhattan Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Manhattan Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CAStevenson Ranch, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CA
La Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CANorth Tustin, CAOak Park, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Eastside Manhattan Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles