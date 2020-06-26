4123 the Strand, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 Sand Section
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
1 bed/ 1 bath rental unit on the Strand! Light and bright with wood beamed ceilings, kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, large closet in bedroom, and private outdoor area. Parking spot for 1 vehicle.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4123 The Strand have any available units?
4123 The Strand doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
Is 4123 The Strand currently offering any rent specials?
4123 The Strand is not currently offering any rent specials.