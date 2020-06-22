All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Find more places like 401 6th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manhattan Beach, CA
/
401 6th Street
Last updated June 3 2020 at 6:32 AM

401 6th Street

401 6th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Manhattan Beach
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

401 6th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Darling beach home on a prime South Manhattan Walk Street... IDEAL location! Just 4 blocks to the ocean and a short distance to the Pier and all of Downtown Manhattan Beach shops and restaurants. This classic family home has been well maintained and is South facing, lending it to be sunny & bright. On the first level is a remodeled kitchen, dining room and living room with hardwood floors and a cozy fireplace, and also a family room, den, bedroom and bath all on first level. The remaining three bedrooms are upstairs. Wonderful outdoor space with large front deck that overlooks the charming walk street. Now AVAILABLE for 12 month lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 401 6th Street have any available units?
401 6th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 401 6th Street have?
Some of 401 6th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 401 6th Street currently offering any rent specials?
401 6th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 6th Street pet-friendly?
No, 401 6th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 401 6th Street offer parking?
No, 401 6th Street does not offer parking.
Does 401 6th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 401 6th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 6th Street have a pool?
No, 401 6th Street does not have a pool.
Does 401 6th Street have accessible units?
No, 401 6th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 401 6th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 401 6th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 401 6th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 401 6th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Move Cross Country
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1810-1812 12th St
1810-1812 12th Street
Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

Similar Pages

Manhattan Beach 1 BedroomsManhattan Beach 2 Bedrooms
Manhattan Beach Apartments with Washer-DryerManhattan Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Manhattan Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CAStevenson Ranch, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CA
La Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CANorth Tustin, CAOak Park, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Eastside Manhattan Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles