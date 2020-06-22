401 6th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated

Darling beach home on a prime South Manhattan Walk Street... IDEAL location! Just 4 blocks to the ocean and a short distance to the Pier and all of Downtown Manhattan Beach shops and restaurants. This classic family home has been well maintained and is South facing, lending it to be sunny & bright. On the first level is a remodeled kitchen, dining room and living room with hardwood floors and a cozy fireplace, and also a family room, den, bedroom and bath all on first level. The remaining three bedrooms are upstairs. Wonderful outdoor space with large front deck that overlooks the charming walk street. Now AVAILABLE for 12 month lease.