Manhattan Beach, CA
401 15th Street
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:59 AM

401 15th Street

401 15th Street · (310) 849-1530
Location

401 15th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,800

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Enjoy beach living at its best in this sunny, 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom ocean view home. Excellently located in the heart of Manhattan Beach, just steps to the beach, park, library, Grandview and American Martyrs schools, and downtown shops and restaurants. Entry level has spacious living room with working fireplace, built-ins, and plantation shutters. Formal dining room accommodates dining table for 12. Also on the entry level are the kitchen w/ updated, stainless steel appliances, including gas cook top and double ovens, coat closet, laundry room w/stacking washer/dryer and bathroom w/shower. Laundry and bathroom are also accessible through the back entry, perfect for when coming in after a day at the beach. The dining room French doors open to a private back patio, great for outdoor dining and grilling. Second level has 2 bedrooms with walk-in closets, linen closet, bathroom w/tub- shower combo and a master bedroom suite with office area, bathroom w/shower and walk-in closet. 2 car garage plus extra storage area in back for bikes, beach gear, etc. Plenty of additional parking on the street and in nearby city lots. These notices are the rules of entry per CA regulations: https://tinyurl.com/VistaSIRRulesofEntry

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 401 15th Street have any available units?
401 15th Street has a unit available for $6,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 401 15th Street have?
Some of 401 15th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 401 15th Street currently offering any rent specials?
401 15th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 15th Street pet-friendly?
No, 401 15th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 401 15th Street offer parking?
Yes, 401 15th Street offers parking.
Does 401 15th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 401 15th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 15th Street have a pool?
No, 401 15th Street does not have a pool.
Does 401 15th Street have accessible units?
No, 401 15th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 401 15th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 401 15th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 401 15th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 401 15th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
