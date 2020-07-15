401 15th Street

Amenities

Enjoy beach living at its best in this sunny, 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom ocean view home. Excellently located in the heart of Manhattan Beach, just steps to the beach, park, library, Grandview and American Martyrs schools, and downtown shops and restaurants. Entry level has spacious living room with working fireplace, built-ins, and plantation shutters. Formal dining room accommodates dining table for 12. Also on the entry level are the kitchen w/ updated, stainless steel appliances, including gas cook top and double ovens, coat closet, laundry room w/stacking washer/dryer and bathroom w/shower. Laundry and bathroom are also accessible through the back entry, perfect for when coming in after a day at the beach. The dining room French doors open to a private back patio, great for outdoor dining and grilling. Second level has 2 bedrooms with walk-in closets, linen closet, bathroom w/tub- shower combo and a master bedroom suite with office area, bathroom w/shower and walk-in closet. 2 car garage plus extra storage area in back for bikes, beach gear, etc. Plenty of additional parking on the street and in nearby city lots. These notices are the rules of entry per CA regulations: https://tinyurl.com/VistaSIRRulesofEntry