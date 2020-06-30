3905 Crest Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Located on a an oversized half lot (35’ x 60’) that offers unblockable panoramic views from Catalina island to Point Dume, this charming Spanish duplex has been remodeled beautifully and makes for an excellent investment property, 1st or 2nd home, or home and income, and future development site, suitable for a spectacular larger sand section home of 3500 sf or more. The lower unit (1 BR 1 BA) is currently rented for $2700 and it has a yard so can eventually rent for much more. The upper unit has vaulted trussed beam wood ceilings in the living room, a rustic brick fireplace, and a formal dining room with ridiculously massive views adjacent to a gracious, elevated, deck with views that are even more superlative. There are two garages, which could park smaller vehicles, plus 4 additional parking spaces leased from Chevron directly across the street, at a nominal fee. Some of the best surf in the South Bay is just 3 blocks away, and terrific restaurants are within shouting distance. New kitchens and baths and new appliances enhance the vintage character of this property which also has hardwood floors, elegant new paint, and dual panel windows. You will love this Property now AND later.