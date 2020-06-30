All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Last updated November 9 2019 at 5:57 AM

3905 Crest Drive

3905 North Crest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3905 North Crest Drive, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located on a an oversized half lot (35’ x 60’) that offers unblockable panoramic views from Catalina island to Point Dume, this charming Spanish duplex has been remodeled beautifully and makes for an excellent investment property, 1st or 2nd home, or home and income, and future development site, suitable for a spectacular larger sand section home of 3500 sf or more. The lower unit (1 BR 1 BA) is currently rented for $2700 and it has a yard so can eventually rent for much more. The upper unit has vaulted trussed beam wood ceilings in the living room, a rustic brick fireplace, and a formal dining room with ridiculously massive views adjacent to a gracious, elevated, deck with views that are even more superlative. There are two garages, which could park smaller vehicles, plus 4 additional parking spaces leased from Chevron directly across the street, at a nominal fee. Some of the best surf in the South Bay is just 3 blocks away, and terrific restaurants are within shouting distance. New kitchens and baths and new appliances enhance the vintage character of this property which also has hardwood floors, elegant new paint, and dual panel windows. You will love this Property now AND later.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3905 Crest Drive have any available units?
3905 Crest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 3905 Crest Drive have?
Some of 3905 Crest Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3905 Crest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3905 Crest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3905 Crest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3905 Crest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 3905 Crest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3905 Crest Drive offers parking.
Does 3905 Crest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3905 Crest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3905 Crest Drive have a pool?
No, 3905 Crest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3905 Crest Drive have accessible units?
No, 3905 Crest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3905 Crest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3905 Crest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3905 Crest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3905 Crest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

