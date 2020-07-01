3900 The Strand

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Beautiful three bedroom, three bath unit on the Manhattan Beach Strand. Top unit with incredible panoramic ocean views from Palos Verdes to Malibu. The property is fully furnished, with private laundry inside, bbq on balcony and two car parking. The Master bathroom has just been remodeled with new flooring and wood ceilings. Every bathroom has brand new faucets and shower heads. Master bedroom and bathroom is very large, third bedroom is a loft that overlooks the ocean. The dining and living room have beautiful vaulted ceilings.

Lease term is negotiable.