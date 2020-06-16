3613 Walnut Avenue

Amenities

Exquisite Tree Section Home - Stunning 4 bed, 4 1/2 bath home in the exclusive Tree Section of Manhattan Beach with all the modern yet classic upgrades throughout. The formal living room features a fireplace and floor to ceiling windows which fill the room with lots of natural light. The formal dining room has an inset wood ceiling and more windows, The great room offers a fireplace, vaulted, wood beamed ceilings and a wall of built in cabinets and bookshelves plus a wine refrigerator. You can access the rear deck and yard from this room as well.The gourmet kitchen has an eating area with bench seating and is equipped with custom cabinetry and top of the line stainless appliances. Upstairs you'll find the tranquil master suite with walk-in closet and a private deck. Three other bedrooms all with en suite bathrooms are also on the upper level. You'll appreciate the details in every room of the house and will enjoy the backyard spa, fire pit and sitting area. Don't miss out on your chance to live in this highly desirable beach community in a top rated school district. No smoking, no pets.



No Pets Allowed



