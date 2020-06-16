All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Find more places like 3613 Walnut Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manhattan Beach, CA
/
3613 Walnut Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

3613 Walnut Avenue

3613 Walnut Avenue · (310) 373-3599
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Manhattan Beach
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3613 Walnut Avenue, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Tree Section

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3613 Walnut Avenue · Avail. now

$9,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4.5 Bath · 3545 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
fire pit
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
hot tub
Exquisite Tree Section Home - Stunning 4 bed, 4 1/2 bath home in the exclusive Tree Section of Manhattan Beach with all the modern yet classic upgrades throughout. The formal living room features a fireplace and floor to ceiling windows which fill the room with lots of natural light. The formal dining room has an inset wood ceiling and more windows, The great room offers a fireplace, vaulted, wood beamed ceilings and a wall of built in cabinets and bookshelves plus a wine refrigerator. You can access the rear deck and yard from this room as well.The gourmet kitchen has an eating area with bench seating and is equipped with custom cabinetry and top of the line stainless appliances. Upstairs you'll find the tranquil master suite with walk-in closet and a private deck. Three other bedrooms all with en suite bathrooms are also on the upper level. You'll appreciate the details in every room of the house and will enjoy the backyard spa, fire pit and sitting area. Don't miss out on your chance to live in this highly desirable beach community in a top rated school district. No smoking, no pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5452811)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3613 Walnut Avenue have any available units?
3613 Walnut Avenue has a unit available for $9,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3613 Walnut Avenue have?
Some of 3613 Walnut Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3613 Walnut Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3613 Walnut Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3613 Walnut Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3613 Walnut Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 3613 Walnut Avenue offer parking?
No, 3613 Walnut Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3613 Walnut Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3613 Walnut Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3613 Walnut Avenue have a pool?
No, 3613 Walnut Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3613 Walnut Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3613 Walnut Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3613 Walnut Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3613 Walnut Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3613 Walnut Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3613 Walnut Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3613 Walnut Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1810-1812 12th St
1810-1812 12th Street
Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

Similar Pages

Manhattan Beach 1 BedroomsManhattan Beach 2 Bedrooms
Manhattan Beach Apartments with Washer-DryerManhattan Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Manhattan Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CAStevenson Ranch, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CA
La Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CANorth Tustin, CAOak Park, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Eastside Manhattan Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity