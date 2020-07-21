3601 Pine Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful, 2-story entertainer's home in the coveted Tree Section of Manhattan Beach. 4 spacious bedrooms and 2.5 baths with hardwood floors throughout. The updated, open floor plan kitchen features stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. All bathrooms have also been updated. Large living room with fireplace and 70" flat screen TV included. Tranquil, furnished front patio with heat lamp, and large, west facing backyard and covered deck with stunning neighborhood and sunset views. Large laundry room and attached 2 car garage with tons of storage. Walk or ride your bike to nearby shops, restaurants, award-winning Manhattan Beach schools and the beach or go for a jog on the greenbelt, just 2 blocks away! Gardener service included, tenant pays utilities. 1 year minimum lease.