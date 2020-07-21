All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Last updated December 11 2019 at 1:53 PM

3601 Pine Avenue

3601 Pine Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3601 Pine Avenue, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Tree Section

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful, 2-story entertainer's home in the coveted Tree Section of Manhattan Beach. 4 spacious bedrooms and 2.5 baths with hardwood floors throughout. The updated, open floor plan kitchen features stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. All bathrooms have also been updated. Large living room with fireplace and 70" flat screen TV included. Tranquil, furnished front patio with heat lamp, and large, west facing backyard and covered deck with stunning neighborhood and sunset views. Large laundry room and attached 2 car garage with tons of storage. Walk or ride your bike to nearby shops, restaurants, award-winning Manhattan Beach schools and the beach or go for a jog on the greenbelt, just 2 blocks away! Gardener service included, tenant pays utilities. 1 year minimum lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3601 Pine Avenue have any available units?
3601 Pine Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 3601 Pine Avenue have?
Some of 3601 Pine Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3601 Pine Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3601 Pine Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3601 Pine Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3601 Pine Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 3601 Pine Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3601 Pine Avenue offers parking.
Does 3601 Pine Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3601 Pine Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3601 Pine Avenue have a pool?
No, 3601 Pine Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3601 Pine Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3601 Pine Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3601 Pine Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3601 Pine Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 3601 Pine Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3601 Pine Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
