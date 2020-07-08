3519 Manhattan Avenue

Amenities

Panoramic Ocean Views!!! "One-of-a-Kind", Corner "Full" Lot, Coastal Contemporary "Tri-Plex" Beach Home that is THREE DOORS from the Sand. The magnificent 4 bedroom 3.5th (Approximately 2500 sq ft) main house features Panoramic Ocean Views and is only feet from the sand. The first floor features an extra large home office/Bedroom that has direct access to the two car garage. The 2nd Floor features two spacious bedrooms and an Ocean View Master Suite. The Kitchen has professional grade appliances, remote shades, large Island, dinning area, sitting area and TV area with surround sound, Blue Ray, Sonos System and iPod Docking Station. The main house also features a 3 stop elevator and ice cold A/C. The balcony has a stainless steel natural gas grill and sitting area that is perfect for enjoying a lazy summer day. All draperies/shades are remote controlled throughout. The laundry room is equipped with a high end Miele washer and dryer. The Kitchen has professional grade appliances, remote shades, large Island, dinning area, sitting area and TV area with surround sound, Blue Ray, Sonos System and iPod Docking Station. This special property is also adjoined by a remodeled one bedroom unit and a two bedroom unit. If that were not enough, you are located just a frisbee's throw from renowned restaurants, chic retail shops, trendy nightlife and of course the World Famous Manhattan Beach Strand! Priced similar to adjacent Town homes, this unique opportunity will not last long.