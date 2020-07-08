All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Find more places like 3519 Manhattan Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manhattan Beach, CA
/
3519 Manhattan Avenue
Last updated January 10 2020 at 2:40 PM

3519 Manhattan Avenue

3519 North Manhattan Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Manhattan Beach
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3519 North Manhattan Avenue, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Panoramic Ocean Views!!! "One-of-a-Kind", Corner "Full" Lot, Coastal Contemporary "Tri-Plex" Beach Home that is THREE DOORS from the Sand. The magnificent 4 bedroom 3.5th (Approximately 2500 sq ft) main house features Panoramic Ocean Views and is only feet from the sand. The first floor features an extra large home office/Bedroom that has direct access to the two car garage. The 2nd Floor features two spacious bedrooms and an Ocean View Master Suite. The Kitchen has professional grade appliances, remote shades, large Island, dinning area, sitting area and TV area with surround sound, Blue Ray, Sonos System and iPod Docking Station. The main house also features a 3 stop elevator and ice cold A/C. The balcony has a stainless steel natural gas grill and sitting area that is perfect for enjoying a lazy summer day. All draperies/shades are remote controlled throughout. The laundry room is equipped with a high end Miele washer and dryer. The Kitchen has professional grade appliances, remote shades, large Island, dinning area, sitting area and TV area with surround sound, Blue Ray, Sonos System and iPod Docking Station. This special property is also adjoined by a remodeled one bedroom unit and a two bedroom unit. If that were not enough, you are located just a frisbee's throw from renowned restaurants, chic retail shops, trendy nightlife and of course the World Famous Manhattan Beach Strand! Priced similar to adjacent Town homes, this unique opportunity will not last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3519 Manhattan Avenue have any available units?
3519 Manhattan Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 3519 Manhattan Avenue have?
Some of 3519 Manhattan Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3519 Manhattan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3519 Manhattan Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3519 Manhattan Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3519 Manhattan Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 3519 Manhattan Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3519 Manhattan Avenue offers parking.
Does 3519 Manhattan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3519 Manhattan Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3519 Manhattan Avenue have a pool?
No, 3519 Manhattan Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3519 Manhattan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3519 Manhattan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3519 Manhattan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3519 Manhattan Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3519 Manhattan Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3519 Manhattan Avenue has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1810-1812 12th St
1810-1812 12th Street
Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

Similar Pages

Manhattan Beach 1 BedroomsManhattan Beach 2 Bedrooms
Manhattan Beach Apartments with Washer-DryerManhattan Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Manhattan Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CAStevenson Ranch, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CA
La Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CANorth Tustin, CAOak Park, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Eastside Manhattan Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles