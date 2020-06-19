3400 The Strand

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage guest suite hot tub

3D tour https://bit.ly/3400strandhometour-The perfect Manhattan Beach home would be, of course, oceanfront on The Strand. It would need to be on an elevated, south-facing corner walkstreet lot for the most spectacular Palos Verdes to Malibu views. Its materials, from the Guatemalan Chichipate beneath your feet to the mahogany ceilings above your head, would create an ambiance that’s both calming and contemporary. Your bar and your oceanfront hot tub would be situated to make the most of your enviable views. A 1,500 bottle wine cellar would house your wine, and a surf room would house your boards. The kitchen would be the heart. A place not just to cook, but to entertain over ocean views. Everything you need would be at hand, from dual sinks to a double oven to a wine refrigerator. Your owner’s suite would be a knockout. Facing to the south for the best views, the panorama could only be improved by stepping onto your two private balconies. Your fireplace would warm you at night, and the en-suite bath with jetted tub and walk-in rain shower would function as your private spa. 5 bedrooms, incl. a guest suite, would ensure plenty of room for lucky visitors… and every room would reflect the work of true architectural genius through thoughtful design and high-end materials. In short, the perfect Manhattan Beach home is a resort where sand, ocean and sunsets frame every memory made, whether shared or not. A place that takes your breath away merely by existing, which it already does.