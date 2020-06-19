All apartments in Manhattan Beach
3400 The Strand
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

3400 The Strand

3400 The Strand · (310) 427-2414
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3400 The Strand, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$60,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 6 Bath · 5478 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
guest suite
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest suite
hot tub
3D tour https://bit.ly/3400strandhometour-The perfect Manhattan Beach home would be, of course, oceanfront on The Strand. It would need to be on an elevated, south-facing corner walkstreet lot for the most spectacular Palos Verdes to Malibu views. Its materials, from the Guatemalan Chichipate beneath your feet to the mahogany ceilings above your head, would create an ambiance that’s both calming and contemporary. Your bar and your oceanfront hot tub would be situated to make the most of your enviable views. A 1,500 bottle wine cellar would house your wine, and a surf room would house your boards. The kitchen would be the heart. A place not just to cook, but to entertain over ocean views. Everything you need would be at hand, from dual sinks to a double oven to a wine refrigerator. Your owner’s suite would be a knockout. Facing to the south for the best views, the panorama could only be improved by stepping onto your two private balconies. Your fireplace would warm you at night, and the en-suite bath with jetted tub and walk-in rain shower would function as your private spa. 5 bedrooms, incl. a guest suite, would ensure plenty of room for lucky visitors… and every room would reflect the work of true architectural genius through thoughtful design and high-end materials. In short, the perfect Manhattan Beach home is a resort where sand, ocean and sunsets frame every memory made, whether shared or not. A place that takes your breath away merely by existing, which it already does.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3400 The Strand have any available units?
3400 The Strand has a unit available for $60,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3400 The Strand have?
Some of 3400 The Strand's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3400 The Strand currently offering any rent specials?
3400 The Strand isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3400 The Strand pet-friendly?
No, 3400 The Strand is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 3400 The Strand offer parking?
Yes, 3400 The Strand does offer parking.
Does 3400 The Strand have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3400 The Strand does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3400 The Strand have a pool?
No, 3400 The Strand does not have a pool.
Does 3400 The Strand have accessible units?
No, 3400 The Strand does not have accessible units.
Does 3400 The Strand have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3400 The Strand has units with dishwashers.
Does 3400 The Strand have units with air conditioning?
No, 3400 The Strand does not have units with air conditioning.
