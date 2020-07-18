337 9th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully landscaped family home sits gracefully on one of the best flat walkstreets in Manhattan Beach with a close proximity to town and to the beach! This south facing home combines a spectacular location with an easy 2900 sq ft floorpan with 5 bedrooms plus 4 bathrooms. Living Area on entry level includes living room, kitchen and breakfast nook opening up to the separate family room. Also on this level is the formal dining room and a guest bathroom. 2nd level includes master bedroom suite with fireplace plus 3 additional bedrooms and a hall bathroom. And the top level loft offers an open separate living room plus retreat along with the 5th bedroom suite. Freshly painted exterior, new carpet, new dishwasher and new bathroom sinks and countertops. Live in the South End of town and enjoy the best of what Manhattan Beach has to offer. Offered FURNISHED but can also be leased unfurnished.