Manhattan Beach, CA
337 9th Street
Last updated October 8 2019 at 7:20 AM

337 9th Street

337 9th Street · No Longer Available
Manhattan Beach
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Location

337 9th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully landscaped family home sits gracefully on one of the best flat walkstreets in Manhattan Beach with a close proximity to town and to the beach! This south facing home combines a spectacular location with an easy 2900 sq ft floorpan with 5 bedrooms plus 4 bathrooms. Living Area on entry level includes living room, kitchen and breakfast nook opening up to the separate family room. Also on this level is the formal dining room and a guest bathroom. 2nd level includes master bedroom suite with fireplace plus 3 additional bedrooms and a hall bathroom. And the top level loft offers an open separate living room plus retreat along with the 5th bedroom suite. Freshly painted exterior, new carpet, new dishwasher and new bathroom sinks and countertops. Live in the South End of town and enjoy the best of what Manhattan Beach has to offer. Offered FURNISHED but can also be leased unfurnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 337 9th Street have any available units?
337 9th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 337 9th Street have?
Some of 337 9th Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 337 9th Street currently offering any rent specials?
337 9th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 337 9th Street pet-friendly?
No, 337 9th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 337 9th Street offer parking?
Yes, 337 9th Street offers parking.
Does 337 9th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 337 9th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 337 9th Street have a pool?
No, 337 9th Street does not have a pool.
Does 337 9th Street have accessible units?
No, 337 9th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 337 9th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 337 9th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 337 9th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 337 9th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
