337 10th Street

337 10th Street · No Longer Available
Location

337 10th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
Classic Cape Cod House on the very desirable 10th St. prime Walkstreet in Manhattan Beach. 5 bedrooms/3.5 baths. 2100 sq ft. Breathe in the ocean breezes on the spacious Front Deck. Enjoy walking to the beautiful beach a few blocks away, or take a stroll on the famous Manhattan Beach Pier! All bedrooms upstairs. Bright sunny bonus library/office area near bedrooms. The updated open concept kitchen will please any chef. Large living room flows into den/playroom. Laundry area with washer/dryer included. Rare 4 car garage with extra refrig. + 1 car port + guest park behind garage. Air Conditioner. Unfurnished. A 5 minute walk to famous chef restaurants, super market, farmer's market and delightful stores.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 337 10th Street have any available units?
337 10th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 337 10th Street have?
Some of 337 10th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 337 10th Street currently offering any rent specials?
337 10th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 337 10th Street pet-friendly?
No, 337 10th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 337 10th Street offer parking?
Yes, 337 10th Street offers parking.
Does 337 10th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 337 10th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 337 10th Street have a pool?
No, 337 10th Street does not have a pool.
Does 337 10th Street have accessible units?
No, 337 10th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 337 10th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 337 10th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 337 10th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 337 10th Street has units with air conditioning.

