337 10th Street

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking garage

Classic Cape Cod House on the very desirable 10th St. prime Walkstreet in Manhattan Beach. 5 bedrooms/3.5 baths. 2100 sq ft. Breathe in the ocean breezes on the spacious Front Deck. Enjoy walking to the beautiful beach a few blocks away, or take a stroll on the famous Manhattan Beach Pier! All bedrooms upstairs. Bright sunny bonus library/office area near bedrooms. The updated open concept kitchen will please any chef. Large living room flows into den/playroom. Laundry area with washer/dryer included. Rare 4 car garage with extra refrig. + 1 car port + guest park behind garage. Air Conditioner. Unfurnished. A 5 minute walk to famous chef restaurants, super market, farmer's market and delightful stores.