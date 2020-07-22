333 11th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities

Prime location! This is also known as 1035 Morningside #B unit of this beautiful Tuscan style Villa Duplex. Lower level Bonus Room currently used as 3rd bedroom. Open floor plan, lots of light, hardwood floors, granite countertops, custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances. Features loft area over living room could have many uses. Large open Living Room with Fire Place and Dining Room with Hutch. Has separate room off kitchen that could be used as a private Dining room or office. Has outdoor private Balcony for Bar-b-que. Balcony off living room area for more out door space and light features city views. Walk to shopping, Bank, Restaurants and the Beach. Close to everything. Shows great! It's a 10.