Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:52 AM

333 11th Street

333 11th Street · (310) 245-3705
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

333 11th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$7,950

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Prime location! This is also known as 1035 Morningside #B unit of this beautiful Tuscan style Villa Duplex. Lower level Bonus Room currently used as 3rd bedroom. Open floor plan, lots of light, hardwood floors, granite countertops, custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances. Features loft area over living room could have many uses. Large open Living Room with Fire Place and Dining Room with Hutch. Has separate room off kitchen that could be used as a private Dining room or office. Has outdoor private Balcony for Bar-b-que. Balcony off living room area for more out door space and light features city views. Walk to shopping, Bank, Restaurants and the Beach. Close to everything. Shows great! It's a 10.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 333 11th Street have any available units?
333 11th Street has a unit available for $7,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 333 11th Street have?
Some of 333 11th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 333 11th Street currently offering any rent specials?
333 11th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 333 11th Street pet-friendly?
No, 333 11th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 333 11th Street offer parking?
No, 333 11th Street does not offer parking.
Does 333 11th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 333 11th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 333 11th Street have a pool?
No, 333 11th Street does not have a pool.
Does 333 11th Street have accessible units?
No, 333 11th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 333 11th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 333 11th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 333 11th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 333 11th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
