3312 Ocean Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Spectacular ocean view Executive/Family SFR on a prime corner lot in Manhattan Beach "Sand Section"...just 1 door to the beach. Stunning Contemporary built in 2000 dancing with light! Top floor living space has a fireplace, balcony and is open with large clear windows offering unobstructable panoramic views PV to Malibu overlooking Strand homes directly in front. This beautiful 3 story home features hardwood floors, limestone, slab marble in all bathrooms. Gourmet kitchen with high-end professional appliances, GE Monogram 6 burner cook top, Thermador double ovens& microwave, Avanti wine cooler, Sub-Zero refrigerator, KitchenAid dishwasher. Sleek modern kitchen cabinets highlighted with stainless steel accents and granite counter tops. Spacious Master features fireplace, two walk-in closets and attached balcony. Attached master bathroom with dual sinks, sunken tub and walk-in shower. Each bedroom has it's own private en suite full bathroom attached. Separate Laundry room on entry level.