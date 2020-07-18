All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Last updated July 27 2019 at 7:29 AM

3312 Ocean Drive

3312 Ocean Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3312 Ocean Drive, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Spectacular ocean view Executive/Family SFR on a prime corner lot in Manhattan Beach "Sand Section"...just 1 door to the beach. Stunning Contemporary built in 2000 dancing with light! Top floor living space has a fireplace, balcony and is open with large clear windows offering unobstructable panoramic views PV to Malibu overlooking Strand homes directly in front. This beautiful 3 story home features hardwood floors, limestone, slab marble in all bathrooms. Gourmet kitchen with high-end professional appliances, GE Monogram 6 burner cook top, Thermador double ovens& microwave, Avanti wine cooler, Sub-Zero refrigerator, KitchenAid dishwasher. Sleek modern kitchen cabinets highlighted with stainless steel accents and granite counter tops. Spacious Master features fireplace, two walk-in closets and attached balcony. Attached master bathroom with dual sinks, sunken tub and walk-in shower. Each bedroom has it's own private en suite full bathroom attached. Separate Laundry room on entry level.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3312 Ocean Drive have any available units?
3312 Ocean Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 3312 Ocean Drive have?
Some of 3312 Ocean Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3312 Ocean Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3312 Ocean Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3312 Ocean Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3312 Ocean Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 3312 Ocean Drive offer parking?
No, 3312 Ocean Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3312 Ocean Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3312 Ocean Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3312 Ocean Drive have a pool?
No, 3312 Ocean Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3312 Ocean Drive have accessible units?
No, 3312 Ocean Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3312 Ocean Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3312 Ocean Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3312 Ocean Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3312 Ocean Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
