324 2nd Place

This beautiful air-conditioned 3 bedroom/4 bath Nantucket-style townhome is 3 blocks from the beach and award-winning Robinson Elementary School on a quiet (low/no traffic) ultra-private street that welcomes you with its open and bright floor-plan! With fireplace, high-vaulted ceilings and abundance of windows, the top level makes for the perfect living/entertaining area. The gourmet kitchen will surely bring out the chef in you. Invite guests to gather around the large expansive center island while you whip up a meal under the kitchen skylights. Or invite everyone outside for breathtaking views of the stunning hills and magnificent beach sunsets. You have your choice of a deck and separate balcony off the dining area, or an additional balcony off the kitchen for outside entertaining. Off the kitchen are dumbwaiter and office nook built into the rounded staircase looking out across the Hill section. Downstairs the master suite features a deck, as well as bath with separate bath and shower, double sinks and balcony. Each bedroom has its own bath and bottom floor has a private side entrance convenient to accessing the third bedroom with its entire wall of built-ins. The home also has central vacuum and A/C (rare in the Sand section) to make your life that much easier. 2 car garage. Pets allowed.