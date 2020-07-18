All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

324 2nd Place · No Longer Available
Location

324 2nd Place, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful air-conditioned 3 bedroom/4 bath Nantucket-style townhome is 3 blocks from the beach and award-winning Robinson Elementary School on a quiet (low/no traffic) ultra-private street that welcomes you with its open and bright floor-plan! With fireplace, high-vaulted ceilings and abundance of windows, the top level makes for the perfect living/entertaining area. The gourmet kitchen will surely bring out the chef in you. Invite guests to gather around the large expansive center island while you whip up a meal under the kitchen skylights. Or invite everyone outside for breathtaking views of the stunning hills and magnificent beach sunsets. You have your choice of a deck and separate balcony off the dining area, or an additional balcony off the kitchen for outside entertaining. Off the kitchen are dumbwaiter and office nook built into the rounded staircase looking out across the Hill section. Downstairs the master suite features a deck, as well as bath with separate bath and shower, double sinks and balcony. Each bedroom has its own bath and bottom floor has a private side entrance convenient to accessing the third bedroom with its entire wall of built-ins. The home also has central vacuum and A/C (rare in the Sand section) to make your life that much easier. 2 car garage. Pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 2500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 324 2nd Place have any available units?
324 2nd Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 324 2nd Place have?
Some of 324 2nd Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 324 2nd Place currently offering any rent specials?
324 2nd Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 324 2nd Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 324 2nd Place is pet friendly.
Does 324 2nd Place offer parking?
Yes, 324 2nd Place offers parking.
Does 324 2nd Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 324 2nd Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 324 2nd Place have a pool?
No, 324 2nd Place does not have a pool.
Does 324 2nd Place have accessible units?
No, 324 2nd Place does not have accessible units.
Does 324 2nd Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 324 2nd Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 324 2nd Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 324 2nd Place has units with air conditioning.
