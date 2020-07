Amenities

This magnificent property stands proudly on the Manhattan Beach Strand overlooking one of the most prestigious beaches in the world with panoramic views from Palos Verdes to Malibu. A stunning beachfront facade is arranged around four two-story Mahogany "masts" maintaining the ocean views but allowing for interior privacy for the midlevel master suite and boardwalk level beach room. You are met at the entrance with a Mahogany-clad circular staircase connecting the middle level entry with the top floor living level. The top floor outdoor living and dining area enjoys spectacular views and privacy from the beach below. Bronze louvered panels can be opened or closed to control light or protect the space from the elements. On the west side of the property, the beach room features an impressive bar with bronze shelving, a lounge area and pool table. On the east side of this level you will find a fully equipped gym and spa oasis not often found in a private residence. Below this level is the home theatre along with another living area. Limestone floors throughout; This amazing KAA design built by Matt Morris Development does not often become available for lease. Property is being offered with a full time staff including a house Manager, Maid and Handyman.