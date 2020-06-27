All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Last updated March 4 2020 at 7:34 PM

321 4th Street

321 4th Street · No Longer Available
Location

321 4th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Amenities

patio / balcony
all utils included
recently renovated
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Adorable flat walk-street beach home in highly desirable Sand Section of Manhattan Beach. Available Furnished or Un-Furnished. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!! (Yes, ALL... even Cable and Internet). Walking distance to Robinson Elementary, Downtown MB and just a few short blocks to the sand. Enjoy ocean view sunsets from the front yard patio or an ocean peek from inside at the bay window sitting nook. The open concept kitchen and family room flow highlight a spacious floorplan that offers a formal dining area and privacy to all 3 bedrooms. Nicely upgraded with modern appliances and crown molding throughout. A quintessential beachy-lifestyle family oriented living arrangement complete with all the trimmings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 321 4th Street have any available units?
321 4th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 321 4th Street have?
Some of 321 4th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, all utils included, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 321 4th Street currently offering any rent specials?
321 4th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 321 4th Street pet-friendly?
No, 321 4th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 321 4th Street offer parking?
No, 321 4th Street does not offer parking.
Does 321 4th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 321 4th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 321 4th Street have a pool?
No, 321 4th Street does not have a pool.
Does 321 4th Street have accessible units?
No, 321 4th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 321 4th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 321 4th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 321 4th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 321 4th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
