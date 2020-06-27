321 4th Street

Amenities

Adorable flat walk-street beach home in highly desirable Sand Section of Manhattan Beach. Available Furnished or Un-Furnished. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!! (Yes, ALL... even Cable and Internet). Walking distance to Robinson Elementary, Downtown MB and just a few short blocks to the sand. Enjoy ocean view sunsets from the front yard patio or an ocean peek from inside at the bay window sitting nook. The open concept kitchen and family room flow highlight a spacious floorplan that offers a formal dining area and privacy to all 3 bedrooms. Nicely upgraded with modern appliances and crown molding throughout. A quintessential beachy-lifestyle family oriented living arrangement complete with all the trimmings.