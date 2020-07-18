321 3rd Street

Amenities
Remodeled 4 Bedroom Home in Manhattan Beach Sand Section - Mediterranean Style Remodeled 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath in Manhattan Beach's prestigious Robinson School District! Steps to the beach and short walk to downtown shops and restaurants. This home is complete with hardwood floors and all kitchen appliances, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave. Laundry room with hook ups. Central A/C and heat. 2 car garage with 2 driveway spaces. No Smoking. One year lease - No Short-Term Rentals
Tenant pays all Utilities.
Good credit required
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE2303363)