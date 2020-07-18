All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Find more places like 321 3rd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manhattan Beach, CA
/
321 3rd Street
Last updated May 4 2019 at 10:44 AM

321 3rd Street

321 3rd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Manhattan Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

321 3rd Street, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
pet friendly
Remodeled 4 Bedroom Home in Manhattan Beach Sand Section - Mediterranean Style Remodeled 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath in Manhattan Beach's prestigious Robinson School District! Steps to the beach and short walk to downtown shops and restaurants. This home is complete with hardwood floors and all kitchen appliances, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave. Laundry room with hook ups. Central A/C and heat. 2 car garage with 2 driveway spaces. No Smoking. One year lease - No Short-Term Rentals
Tenant pays all Utilities.
Good credit required

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2303363)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 321 3rd Street have any available units?
321 3rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 321 3rd Street have?
Some of 321 3rd Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 321 3rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
321 3rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 321 3rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 321 3rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 321 3rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 321 3rd Street offers parking.
Does 321 3rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 321 3rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 321 3rd Street have a pool?
No, 321 3rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 321 3rd Street have accessible units?
No, 321 3rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 321 3rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 321 3rd Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 321 3rd Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 321 3rd Street has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1810-1812 12th St
1810-1812 12th Street
Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

Similar Pages

Manhattan Beach 1 BedroomsManhattan Beach 2 Bedrooms
Manhattan Beach Apartments with Washer-DryersManhattan Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Manhattan Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CATustin, CAStevenson Ranch, CAArtesia, CAOak Park, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CA
Santa Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CASan Marino, CADuarte, CAMalibu, CADiamond Bar, CABeverly Hills, CAWestmont, CAFlorence-Graham, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Eastside Manhattan Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles