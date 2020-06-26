3208 Ocean Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished Property Amenities parking garage media room

Beautiful coastal contemporary home located just steps to one of the most coveted stretches of beach in California. There are 3 bedrooms plus a large media room basement. The views from the home are nothing short of spectacular. Panoramic ocean views stretching from Palos Verdes to Malibu and beyond. The home is ideal for entertaining with a wide open top floor living area nano type sliding doors, central multi zone Air Conditioning, fully integrated ''Savant' smart home, 2 car garage and impeccably furnished.