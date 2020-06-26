All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Last updated March 4 2020 at 7:34 PM

3208 Ocean Drive

3208 Ocean Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3208 Ocean Drive, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Amenities

garage
air conditioning
media room
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Beautiful coastal contemporary home located just steps to one of the most coveted stretches of beach in California. There are 3 bedrooms plus a large media room basement. The views from the home are nothing short of spectacular. Panoramic ocean views stretching from Palos Verdes to Malibu and beyond. The home is ideal for entertaining with a wide open top floor living area nano type sliding doors, central multi zone Air Conditioning, fully integrated ''Savant' smart home, 2 car garage and impeccably furnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3208 Ocean Drive have any available units?
3208 Ocean Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 3208 Ocean Drive have?
Some of 3208 Ocean Drive's amenities include garage, air conditioning, and media room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3208 Ocean Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3208 Ocean Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3208 Ocean Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3208 Ocean Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 3208 Ocean Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3208 Ocean Drive offers parking.
Does 3208 Ocean Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3208 Ocean Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3208 Ocean Drive have a pool?
No, 3208 Ocean Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3208 Ocean Drive have accessible units?
No, 3208 Ocean Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3208 Ocean Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3208 Ocean Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3208 Ocean Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3208 Ocean Drive has units with air conditioning.
