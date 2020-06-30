All apartments in Manhattan Beach
3200 Oak Avenue

3200 Oak Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3200 Oak Avenue, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Tree Section

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Beautiful remodeled home in the Tree section. Full lot with beautiful. newly landscaped front and backyards, including lighting. Enter from front patio to great room which features open-beam ceiling, gas fireplace and a brand new kitchen with new stainless appliances, new cabinetry and quartz countertops. Laundry room off kitchen with newer stacked washer/dryer and additional new cabinetry. All bedrooms have new closets. Master bedroom includes remodeled master bath with heated flooring and french doors to a relaxing backyard deck. Exceptionally quiet and private.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3200 Oak Avenue have any available units?
3200 Oak Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 3200 Oak Avenue have?
Some of 3200 Oak Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3200 Oak Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3200 Oak Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3200 Oak Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3200 Oak Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 3200 Oak Avenue offer parking?
No, 3200 Oak Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3200 Oak Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3200 Oak Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3200 Oak Avenue have a pool?
No, 3200 Oak Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3200 Oak Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3200 Oak Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3200 Oak Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3200 Oak Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3200 Oak Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3200 Oak Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

