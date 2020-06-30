3200 Oak Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Beautiful remodeled home in the Tree section. Full lot with beautiful. newly landscaped front and backyards, including lighting. Enter from front patio to great room which features open-beam ceiling, gas fireplace and a brand new kitchen with new stainless appliances, new cabinetry and quartz countertops. Laundry room off kitchen with newer stacked washer/dryer and additional new cabinetry. All bedrooms have new closets. Master bedroom includes remodeled master bath with heated flooring and french doors to a relaxing backyard deck. Exceptionally quiet and private.