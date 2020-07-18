320 30th Street

Amenities
Charming original Manhattan Beach Walk Street Cottage only three blocks from the beach. The spacious raised wood deck
fronting the walk street offers amazing ocean views and is perfect for lounging or private parties. Fully renovated, this unique
beach house features a master bedroom with ocean view, plus a convertible den/second bedroom, an eat-in kitchen, living room,
full bath, separate laundry/storage area including washer/dryer, and an amazing walk-in closet. New contemporary vinyl plank
flooring in kitchen, dining area, and bath, with gorgeous refinished solid oak hardwood flooring throughout the rest of the house.
Bathroom has been completely redone with all new fixtures, flooring, vanity and lighting. Kitchen has new flooring and new
refrigerator, a gas oven/cooktop, dishwasher, and stainless steel sink, as well as generous storage. Available immediately. Pet
allowed upon approval, with pet deposit. One car parking spot included with lease.