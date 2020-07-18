All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Last updated November 9 2019 at 5:55 AM

320 30th Street

320 30th Street · No Longer Available
Location

320 30th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming original Manhattan Beach Walk Street Cottage only three blocks from the beach. The spacious raised wood deck
fronting the walk street offers amazing ocean views and is perfect for lounging or private parties. Fully renovated, this unique
beach house features a master bedroom with ocean view, plus a convertible den/second bedroom, an eat-in kitchen, living room,
full bath, separate laundry/storage area including washer/dryer, and an amazing walk-in closet. New contemporary vinyl plank
flooring in kitchen, dining area, and bath, with gorgeous refinished solid oak hardwood flooring throughout the rest of the house.
Bathroom has been completely redone with all new fixtures, flooring, vanity and lighting. Kitchen has new flooring and new
refrigerator, a gas oven/cooktop, dishwasher, and stainless steel sink, as well as generous storage. Available immediately. Pet
allowed upon approval, with pet deposit. One car parking spot included with lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 320 30th Street have any available units?
320 30th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 320 30th Street have?
Some of 320 30th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 320 30th Street currently offering any rent specials?
320 30th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 30th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 320 30th Street is pet friendly.
Does 320 30th Street offer parking?
Yes, 320 30th Street offers parking.
Does 320 30th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 320 30th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 30th Street have a pool?
No, 320 30th Street does not have a pool.
Does 320 30th Street have accessible units?
No, 320 30th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 320 30th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 320 30th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 320 30th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 320 30th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
