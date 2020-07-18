320 30th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming original Manhattan Beach Walk Street Cottage only three blocks from the beach. The spacious raised wood deck

fronting the walk street offers amazing ocean views and is perfect for lounging or private parties. Fully renovated, this unique

beach house features a master bedroom with ocean view, plus a convertible den/second bedroom, an eat-in kitchen, living room,

full bath, separate laundry/storage area including washer/dryer, and an amazing walk-in closet. New contemporary vinyl plank

flooring in kitchen, dining area, and bath, with gorgeous refinished solid oak hardwood flooring throughout the rest of the house.

Bathroom has been completely redone with all new fixtures, flooring, vanity and lighting. Kitchen has new flooring and new

refrigerator, a gas oven/cooktop, dishwasher, and stainless steel sink, as well as generous storage. Available immediately. Pet

allowed upon approval, with pet deposit. One car parking spot included with lease.