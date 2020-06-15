320 26th Street - Casa de Anna Lower

Amenities

patio / balcony furnished

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities

WALK STREET UNIT WITH SPACIOUS PRIVATE PATIO! - Situated on a quiet walk street near downtown Manhattan Beach, this furnished,1-bed, 1-bath lower unit offers an ideal vacation spot for a family of 2-4. The open space features Living, kitchen and dining area, furnished with everything you need for your weekly or longer stay. Enjoy a quiet afternoon on your large, private patio, or take a short walk down the hill to the beach. There`s even a small park 1/2 block away for kids to enjoy. NO SMOKING. NO PETS

Sleeps 2-4!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4233848)