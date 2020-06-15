All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Last updated March 23 2019 at 1:24 AM

320 26th Street - Casa de Anna Lower

320 26th Street · (310) 373-3599
Location

320 26th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 320 26th Street - Casa de Anna Lower · Avail. now

$3,800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
WALK STREET UNIT WITH SPACIOUS PRIVATE PATIO! - Situated on a quiet walk street near downtown Manhattan Beach, this furnished,1-bed, 1-bath lower unit offers an ideal vacation spot for a family of 2-4. The open space features Living, kitchen and dining area, furnished with everything you need for your weekly or longer stay. Enjoy a quiet afternoon on your large, private patio, or take a short walk down the hill to the beach. There`s even a small park 1/2 block away for kids to enjoy. NO SMOKING. NO PETS
Sleeps 2-4!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4233848)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 320 26th Street - Casa de Anna Lower have any available units?
320 26th Street - Casa de Anna Lower has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 320 26th Street - Casa de Anna Lower currently offering any rent specials?
320 26th Street - Casa de Anna Lower isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 26th Street - Casa de Anna Lower pet-friendly?
No, 320 26th Street - Casa de Anna Lower is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 320 26th Street - Casa de Anna Lower offer parking?
No, 320 26th Street - Casa de Anna Lower does not offer parking.
Does 320 26th Street - Casa de Anna Lower have units with washers and dryers?
No, 320 26th Street - Casa de Anna Lower does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 26th Street - Casa de Anna Lower have a pool?
No, 320 26th Street - Casa de Anna Lower does not have a pool.
Does 320 26th Street - Casa de Anna Lower have accessible units?
No, 320 26th Street - Casa de Anna Lower does not have accessible units.
Does 320 26th Street - Casa de Anna Lower have units with dishwashers?
No, 320 26th Street - Casa de Anna Lower does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 320 26th Street - Casa de Anna Lower have units with air conditioning?
No, 320 26th Street - Casa de Anna Lower does not have units with air conditioning.
