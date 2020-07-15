All apartments in Manhattan Beach
3105 Alma Avenue

3105 Alma Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3105 Alma Avenue, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Park your car, grab the beach cruisers and enjoy this beautiful 3 bedroom 3 ½ bath townhome just blocks from the famous Sands and Strand of Manhattan Beach. There are some ocean views from this updated and beautiful Coastal Spanish home and because it has been a second home for years, it shows like new! Close to award winning Grandview Elementary, parks, and the cozy village of North MB. Central Air Conditioning, large custom closets, walnut hardwood floors, great kitchen with top of the line appliances and large center island plus dining room. Each bedroom has its own full bath and walk-in closet. Great home in an A+ Sand Section location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3105 Alma Avenue have any available units?
3105 Alma Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 3105 Alma Avenue have?
Some of 3105 Alma Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3105 Alma Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3105 Alma Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3105 Alma Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3105 Alma Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 3105 Alma Avenue offer parking?
No, 3105 Alma Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3105 Alma Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3105 Alma Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3105 Alma Avenue have a pool?
No, 3105 Alma Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3105 Alma Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3105 Alma Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3105 Alma Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3105 Alma Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3105 Alma Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3105 Alma Avenue has units with air conditioning.
