3105 Alma Avenue

Park your car, grab the beach cruisers and enjoy this beautiful 3 bedroom 3 ½ bath townhome just blocks from the famous Sands and Strand of Manhattan Beach. There are some ocean views from this updated and beautiful Coastal Spanish home and because it has been a second home for years, it shows like new! Close to award winning Grandview Elementary, parks, and the cozy village of North MB. Central Air Conditioning, large custom closets, walnut hardwood floors, great kitchen with top of the line appliances and large center island plus dining room. Each bedroom has its own full bath and walk-in closet. Great home in an A+ Sand Section location.