Manhattan Beach, CA
310 16th Place
Last updated December 4 2019 at 1:01 PM

310 16th Place

310 16th Place · No Longer Available
Location

310 16th Place, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
2 Bed 2 bath Modern apartment - Great location on Manhattan Beach walk streets, walkable to several of Manhattans prime restaurants, shopping, beach and pier. Rear unit. Luxurious interiors, high ceilings throughout. Immaculate kitchen with stainless steel appliances, quartz counters, recessed lights and breakfast bar. Spacious living room with West facing glass slider doors opening towards the private patio, with Alfresco BBQ taking full advantage of the ocean view. Attention to detail is an understatement to the upgraded bathrooms; featuring glass enclosures, subway tiled showers, and a jetted bathtub. 87 walkscore.

Good credit required
1 car parking space
No pets
No smoking
Solar panels coming soon
Forced air with air conditioning

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5285718)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 310 16th Place have any available units?
310 16th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 310 16th Place have?
Some of 310 16th Place's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 310 16th Place currently offering any rent specials?
310 16th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 16th Place pet-friendly?
No, 310 16th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 310 16th Place offer parking?
Yes, 310 16th Place offers parking.
Does 310 16th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 310 16th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 16th Place have a pool?
No, 310 16th Place does not have a pool.
Does 310 16th Place have accessible units?
No, 310 16th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 310 16th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 310 16th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 310 16th Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 310 16th Place has units with air conditioning.

