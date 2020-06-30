310 16th Place

Amenities
2 Bed 2 bath Modern apartment - Great location on Manhattan Beach walk streets, walkable to several of Manhattans prime restaurants, shopping, beach and pier. Rear unit. Luxurious interiors, high ceilings throughout. Immaculate kitchen with stainless steel appliances, quartz counters, recessed lights and breakfast bar. Spacious living room with West facing glass slider doors opening towards the private patio, with Alfresco BBQ taking full advantage of the ocean view. Attention to detail is an understatement to the upgraded bathrooms; featuring glass enclosures, subway tiled showers, and a jetted bathtub. 87 walkscore.
Good credit required
1 car parking space
No pets
No smoking
Solar panels coming soon
Forced air with air conditioning
