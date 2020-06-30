310 16th Place

Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning bbq/grill

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

2 Bed 2 bath Modern apartment - Great location on Manhattan Beach walk streets, walkable to several of Manhattans prime restaurants, shopping, beach and pier. Rear unit. Luxurious interiors, high ceilings throughout. Immaculate kitchen with stainless steel appliances, quartz counters, recessed lights and breakfast bar. Spacious living room with West facing glass slider doors opening towards the private patio, with Alfresco BBQ taking full advantage of the ocean view. Attention to detail is an understatement to the upgraded bathrooms; featuring glass enclosures, subway tiled showers, and a jetted bathtub. 87 walkscore.



Good credit required

1 car parking space

No pets

No smoking

Solar panels coming soon

Forced air with air conditioning



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5285718)