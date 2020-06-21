304 7th Street

Amenities

The soothing blue tones of this impeccably designed beach home bring to mind a treasured piece of sea glass, plucked from the shores of the beautiful coast. This 4-bed 3.5 bath home maintains a relaxed beach vibe, but is elegant in design with special touches such as tongue and groove on beamed ceilings, Herringbone, stone faced fireplace and elegant wide plank oak flooring that grace the great room. Nano doors open onto an expansive slate covered ocean view deck with outdoor fireplace. The gourmet chef's kitchen is a dream with its large marble center island and breakfast bar. Sparkling stainless steel appliances include a GE Monogram convection oven and microwave, a 48" professional range with two ovens, a glass door commercial Subzero side by side refrigerator/freezer, and separate wine cooler. Take the 3 stop elevator to the second level with luxurious master suite and huge walk in closet and an additional bedroom with ensuite bath. The lower entry level has 2 additional bedrooms one of which is currently furnished as a home office with built in wine cellar. This stunning executive home is completely furnished and move in ready for the ultimate in beach living.