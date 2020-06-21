All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Location

304 7th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$17,000

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2540 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
The soothing blue tones of this impeccably designed beach home bring to mind a treasured piece of sea glass, plucked from the shores of the beautiful coast. This 4-bed 3.5 bath home maintains a relaxed beach vibe, but is elegant in design with special touches such as tongue and groove on beamed ceilings, Herringbone, stone faced fireplace and elegant wide plank oak flooring that grace the great room. Nano doors open onto an expansive slate covered ocean view deck with outdoor fireplace. The gourmet chef's kitchen is a dream with its large marble center island and breakfast bar. Sparkling stainless steel appliances include a GE Monogram convection oven and microwave, a 48" professional range with two ovens, a glass door commercial Subzero side by side refrigerator/freezer, and separate wine cooler. Take the 3 stop elevator to the second level with luxurious master suite and huge walk in closet and an additional bedroom with ensuite bath. The lower entry level has 2 additional bedrooms one of which is currently furnished as a home office with built in wine cellar. This stunning executive home is completely furnished and move in ready for the ultimate in beach living.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 304 7th Street have any available units?
304 7th Street has a unit available for $17,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 304 7th Street have?
Some of 304 7th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 304 7th Street currently offering any rent specials?
304 7th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 304 7th Street pet-friendly?
No, 304 7th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 304 7th Street offer parking?
No, 304 7th Street does not offer parking.
Does 304 7th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 304 7th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 304 7th Street have a pool?
No, 304 7th Street does not have a pool.
Does 304 7th Street have accessible units?
No, 304 7th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 304 7th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 304 7th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 304 7th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 304 7th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
