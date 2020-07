304 19th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage air conditioning fireplace

LIVE THE DREAM!! WONDERFUL OCEAN VIEW HOME IN A GREAT WALK STREET LOCATION. WALKING DISTANCE TO OCEAN, DOWNTOWN, RESTAURANTS, LIBRARY AND SHOPPING. THREE BEDROOMS WITH A BONUS ROOM THAT COULD BE USED AS FOURTH BEDROOM/OFFICE. CENTRAL A/C - TWO SAMSUNG FLAT SCREEN TV'S - TWO FIREPLACES - HUGE MASTER SUITE AND OCEAN VIEW BALCONY - FAMILY ROOM WITH DECK AND PATIO OFF LIVING ROOM ALL WITH OCEAN VIEWS. WONDERFUL OCEAN VIEW KITCHEN WITH SUBZERO AND WINE COOLER. BEAUTIFUL CHANDELIER AND HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT. OVERSIZE TWO CAR GARAGE WITH STORAGE. THIS HOME HAS IT ALL!!