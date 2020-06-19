All apartments in Manhattan Beach
3016 Walnut Avenue
3016 Walnut Avenue

3016 Walnut Avenue · (310) 941-5073
Location

3016 Walnut Avenue, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Tree Section

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$9,500

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3450 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This Beautiful MB Tree Section Home has 4 bedrooms plus a large office with closet and built-ins that could be used as a 5th bedroom. Other amenities include a sun-filled two-story living room, dining room, kitchen, nook & family room open to a big backyard with stone patio and outdoor fireplace. The huge master suite has a fireplace, balcony, walk-in closet and a newly remodeled bathroom. The home also has hardwood floors, central vacuum, stainless steel appliances, 3 wood burning fireplaces (fitted with gas logs), plantation shutters, attached two car garage and is located in a great neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3016 Walnut Avenue have any available units?
3016 Walnut Avenue has a unit available for $9,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3016 Walnut Avenue have?
Some of 3016 Walnut Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3016 Walnut Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3016 Walnut Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3016 Walnut Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3016 Walnut Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 3016 Walnut Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3016 Walnut Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3016 Walnut Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3016 Walnut Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3016 Walnut Avenue have a pool?
No, 3016 Walnut Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3016 Walnut Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3016 Walnut Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3016 Walnut Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3016 Walnut Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3016 Walnut Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3016 Walnut Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
