3016 Walnut Avenue

This Beautiful MB Tree Section Home has 4 bedrooms plus a large office with closet and built-ins that could be used as a 5th bedroom. Other amenities include a sun-filled two-story living room, dining room, kitchen, nook & family room open to a big backyard with stone patio and outdoor fireplace. The huge master suite has a fireplace, balcony, walk-in closet and a newly remodeled bathroom. The home also has hardwood floors, central vacuum, stainless steel appliances, 3 wood burning fireplaces (fitted with gas logs), plantation shutters, attached two car garage and is located in a great neighborhood.