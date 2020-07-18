All apartments in Manhattan Beach
301 Carriage Place
301 Carriage Place

301 Carriage Place
Location

301 Carriage Place, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Eastside Manhattan Beach

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Contemporary 4 bedroom 4 bath on tree lined cul-de-sac street - Located on one of MB's most sought after cul de sacs, this home is perfect for entertaining and California living at its best. Horseshoe floor plan designed for indoor outdoor living, with walls of glass sliders opening to yard. 2 large fireplaces, custom cabinetry and closets throughout with lots of unique built-ins, private master wing overlooking yard with his/her vanities and a corridor of closets. Wine cellar capable of fitting 2,000 bottles. Finished 2 car garage with custom cabinetry. Herb garden and fruit trees in back yard. Walking distance to Manhattan Beach's A+ schools, Pennekamp Elementary, Manhattan Beach Middle & Mira Costa High.

1 year lease
Good credit required
Electricity paid by owner

(RLNE5040442)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 Carriage Place have any available units?
301 Carriage Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 301 Carriage Place have?
Some of 301 Carriage Place's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 Carriage Place currently offering any rent specials?
301 Carriage Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 Carriage Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 301 Carriage Place is pet friendly.
Does 301 Carriage Place offer parking?
Yes, 301 Carriage Place offers parking.
Does 301 Carriage Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 301 Carriage Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 Carriage Place have a pool?
No, 301 Carriage Place does not have a pool.
Does 301 Carriage Place have accessible units?
No, 301 Carriage Place does not have accessible units.
Does 301 Carriage Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 301 Carriage Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 301 Carriage Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 301 Carriage Place does not have units with air conditioning.
