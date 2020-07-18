301 Carriage Place

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Contemporary 4 bedroom 4 bath on tree lined cul-de-sac street - Located on one of MB's most sought after cul de sacs, this home is perfect for entertaining and California living at its best. Horseshoe floor plan designed for indoor outdoor living, with walls of glass sliders opening to yard. 2 large fireplaces, custom cabinetry and closets throughout with lots of unique built-ins, private master wing overlooking yard with his/her vanities and a corridor of closets. Wine cellar capable of fitting 2,000 bottles. Finished 2 car garage with custom cabinetry. Herb garden and fruit trees in back yard. Walking distance to Manhattan Beach's A+ schools, Pennekamp Elementary, Manhattan Beach Middle & Mira Costa High.



1 year lease

Good credit required

Electricity paid by owner



