Manhattan Beach, CA
300 16th Street
Last updated June 8 2020 at 6:18 PM

300 16th Street

300 16th Street · No Longer Available
Manhattan Beach
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Location

300 16th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
This property is a stunning 3 bedroom/4 bath home with whitewater panoramic ocean views on one of the most sought after WALKSTREETS in all of Manhattan Beach. Located on an oversized lot, just 2 short blocks to the beach and 1 block to all of the shops and restaurants in downtown Manhattan Beach, this location simply cannot be beat. Extra large ocean view master suite has a luxurious master bath, TWO walk in closets & private balcony. Second bedroom has en suite bath and walk in closet. Third bedroom also has an en suite bath and french doors leading to a private patio and grassy front yard - a rarity at the beach. The unique floorplan on the top floor gives this home an open feeling while still allowing for a separate living room, office area, dining room. a large balcony, a BBQ deck, powder room and gourmet kitchen with top of the line stainless steel appliances. This home is decorator perfect and has too many upgrades to mention, including air conditioning, laundry area, double paned windows, dumbwaiter, central vac and parking for FIVE cars. No telephone poles/wires in sight - this is the one you've been waiting for!!!!!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 16th Street have any available units?
300 16th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 300 16th Street have?
Some of 300 16th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 16th Street currently offering any rent specials?
300 16th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 16th Street pet-friendly?
No, 300 16th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 300 16th Street offer parking?
Yes, 300 16th Street offers parking.
Does 300 16th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 300 16th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 16th Street have a pool?
No, 300 16th Street does not have a pool.
Does 300 16th Street have accessible units?
No, 300 16th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 300 16th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 300 16th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 300 16th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 300 16th Street has units with air conditioning.
