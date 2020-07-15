300 16th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

This property is a stunning 3 bedroom/4 bath home with whitewater panoramic ocean views on one of the most sought after WALKSTREETS in all of Manhattan Beach. Located on an oversized lot, just 2 short blocks to the beach and 1 block to all of the shops and restaurants in downtown Manhattan Beach, this location simply cannot be beat. Extra large ocean view master suite has a luxurious master bath, TWO walk in closets & private balcony. Second bedroom has en suite bath and walk in closet. Third bedroom also has an en suite bath and french doors leading to a private patio and grassy front yard - a rarity at the beach. The unique floorplan on the top floor gives this home an open feeling while still allowing for a separate living room, office area, dining room. a large balcony, a BBQ deck, powder room and gourmet kitchen with top of the line stainless steel appliances. This home is decorator perfect and has too many upgrades to mention, including air conditioning, laundry area, double paned windows, dumbwaiter, central vac and parking for FIVE cars. No telephone poles/wires in sight - this is the one you've been waiting for!!!!!!!!