Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2919 Crest Drive

2919 Crest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2919 Crest Drive, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Beautifully remodeled top floor unit with stunning 180 degree ocean views from the living room, master bedroom and extra large deck. This is a great home to have coffee and check out the surf on the deck in the morning or watch the sunset and relax at night. This home was remodeled from floor to ceiling! This light filled 2 bedroom unit boasts brand new Andersen windows, wide plank wood laminate floors, designer light fixtures and paint throughout. The kitchen has gorgeous quartz counters, new custom cabinets, tile flooring as well new stainless appliances and plenty of counter space. Special features also include remodeled bathrooms, new closet systems, mirrored wardrobe doors and ceiling fans. Newer exterior paint as well. There is a new Backyard patio and Bar B Q along with shared laundry with brand new laundry machines and large secure private (keyed to this unit) storage closet for bikes and beach gear. Come live 3 blocks from the beach, shopping, fitness studios and great restaurants in the trendy North End of Manhattan Beach. Great place to walk or bike to downtown Manhattan Beach and not use your car all weekend.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2919 Crest Drive have any available units?
2919 Crest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2919 Crest Drive have?
Some of 2919 Crest Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2919 Crest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2919 Crest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2919 Crest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2919 Crest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 2919 Crest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2919 Crest Drive offers parking.
Does 2919 Crest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2919 Crest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2919 Crest Drive have a pool?
No, 2919 Crest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2919 Crest Drive have accessible units?
No, 2919 Crest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2919 Crest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2919 Crest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2919 Crest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2919 Crest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
