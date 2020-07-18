2919 Crest Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking garage

Beautifully remodeled top floor unit with stunning 180 degree ocean views from the living room, master bedroom and extra large deck. This is a great home to have coffee and check out the surf on the deck in the morning or watch the sunset and relax at night. This home was remodeled from floor to ceiling! This light filled 2 bedroom unit boasts brand new Andersen windows, wide plank wood laminate floors, designer light fixtures and paint throughout. The kitchen has gorgeous quartz counters, new custom cabinets, tile flooring as well new stainless appliances and plenty of counter space. Special features also include remodeled bathrooms, new closet systems, mirrored wardrobe doors and ceiling fans. Newer exterior paint as well. There is a new Backyard patio and Bar B Q along with shared laundry with brand new laundry machines and large secure private (keyed to this unit) storage closet for bikes and beach gear. Come live 3 blocks from the beach, shopping, fitness studios and great restaurants in the trendy North End of Manhattan Beach. Great place to walk or bike to downtown Manhattan Beach and not use your car all weekend.