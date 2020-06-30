All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Last updated December 22 2019 at 2:15 PM

2917 Crest Drive

2917 Crest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2917 Crest Drive, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
gym
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Beautifully remodeled bottom floor unit with ocean views from the living room and extra large deck. This 1 bedroom unit was renovated floor to ceiling and boasts newer Andersen windows, wide plank wood laminate floors, designer light fixtures and paint throughout. The remodeled kitchen has gorgeous quartz counters, new cabinets and appliances. Features also include renovated bathroom, new closet systems and a ceiling fan. Backyard patio and Bar B Q along with shared laundry and large secure storage closet for bikes and beach gear. This home is perfectly located in the trendy North End of Manhattan Beach 3 blocks from the beach, shops, fitness studios and restaurants.
Great place to walk or bike to Downtown Manhattan Beach and not use your car all weekend. A garage space can be made available for an additional fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2917 Crest Drive have any available units?
2917 Crest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2917 Crest Drive have?
Some of 2917 Crest Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2917 Crest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2917 Crest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2917 Crest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2917 Crest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 2917 Crest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2917 Crest Drive offers parking.
Does 2917 Crest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2917 Crest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2917 Crest Drive have a pool?
No, 2917 Crest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2917 Crest Drive have accessible units?
No, 2917 Crest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2917 Crest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2917 Crest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2917 Crest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2917 Crest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

