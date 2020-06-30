2917 Crest Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking garage

Beautifully remodeled bottom floor unit with ocean views from the living room and extra large deck. This 1 bedroom unit was renovated floor to ceiling and boasts newer Andersen windows, wide plank wood laminate floors, designer light fixtures and paint throughout. The remodeled kitchen has gorgeous quartz counters, new cabinets and appliances. Features also include renovated bathroom, new closet systems and a ceiling fan. Backyard patio and Bar B Q along with shared laundry and large secure storage closet for bikes and beach gear. This home is perfectly located in the trendy North End of Manhattan Beach 3 blocks from the beach, shops, fitness studios and restaurants.

Great place to walk or bike to Downtown Manhattan Beach and not use your car all weekend. A garage space can be made available for an additional fee.