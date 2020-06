Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities

Stunning Mediterranean style home built in 2006. Located within a few minutes walk to the beach. Panoramic ocean views throughout the home. Three bedrooms and three baths. Great open floor plan. A dream kitchen that opens to a good sized balcony with a gorgeous ocean view. High quality finishes in all bathrooms. Hardwood floors throughout.