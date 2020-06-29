2701 N Valley Drive

Amenities

Ready for life by the BEACH... 4 bedroom, 3 bath Tree Section traditional home located on a sunny, west facing corner lot. All 4 bedrooms are upstairs, for added privacy. Nice size kitchen with stainless appliances, granite counters and an adjacent dining area with 2 sets of French Doors that open to the backyard. Inviting living room with fireplace and ton's of natural light. Large master suite with private bathroom featuring a large shower, dual sink vanity and an abundance of counter and cabinet space. Additionally, there's a full bathroom upstairs between the other bedrooms and a full bathroom downstairs, just off the entry. Perfect size, completely fenced backyard for intimate gatherings. Attached 2 car garage with direct access. 2 additional off street parking spaces and plenty of street parking, if needed. Washer and dryer in the garage. Great location, just off the Greenbelt and a short distance to Live Oak Park, downtown Manhattan and the beach. Travel often, LAX is just over 3 miles away. Oh, and it's got solar, so the owners are covering the electric bill.