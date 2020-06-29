All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Last updated April 1 2020 at 8:20 PM

2701 N Valley Drive

2701 North Valley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2701 North Valley Drive, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Tree Section

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Ready for life by the BEACH... 4 bedroom, 3 bath Tree Section traditional home located on a sunny, west facing corner lot. All 4 bedrooms are upstairs, for added privacy. Nice size kitchen with stainless appliances, granite counters and an adjacent dining area with 2 sets of French Doors that open to the backyard. Inviting living room with fireplace and ton's of natural light. Large master suite with private bathroom featuring a large shower, dual sink vanity and an abundance of counter and cabinet space. Additionally, there's a full bathroom upstairs between the other bedrooms and a full bathroom downstairs, just off the entry. Perfect size, completely fenced backyard for intimate gatherings. Attached 2 car garage with direct access. 2 additional off street parking spaces and plenty of street parking, if needed. Washer and dryer in the garage. Great location, just off the Greenbelt and a short distance to Live Oak Park, downtown Manhattan and the beach. Travel often, LAX is just over 3 miles away. Oh, and it's got solar, so the owners are covering the electric bill.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2701 N Valley Drive have any available units?
2701 N Valley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2701 N Valley Drive have?
Some of 2701 N Valley Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2701 N Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2701 N Valley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2701 N Valley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2701 N Valley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 2701 N Valley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2701 N Valley Drive offers parking.
Does 2701 N Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2701 N Valley Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2701 N Valley Drive have a pool?
No, 2701 N Valley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2701 N Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 2701 N Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2701 N Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2701 N Valley Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2701 N Valley Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2701 N Valley Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
