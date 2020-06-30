All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Manhattan Beach, CA
2609 Crest Drive
2609 Crest Drive

2609 Crest Drive
Location

2609 Crest Drive, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
some paid utils
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
PRICE IMPROVEMENT Charming 2 beds, 1.5 baths with ocean views and walking distance to the beach! This home boasts a ton of charm starting with original hardwood flooring throughout, newer windows and custom details. On the main level, a living/family room and then up the stairs to a dining rooms with original built in cabinets, large kitchen with another living room full of ocean views, just perfect for entertaining. Kitchen amenities include dishwasher, gourmet built-in gas range, newer refrigerator and plenty of cabinet space. New Paint and light fixtures. The spectacular ocean views will mesmerize you from the living room with a wall of windows. Bathroom has walk in shower and separate tub. This property has a 1 car garage and with loads of storage space. UTILITIES INCLUDED except cable and phone. This property is a rare find and is rarely available. You are 10 minutes from the freeway and LAX.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2609 Crest Drive have any available units?
2609 Crest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2609 Crest Drive have?
Some of 2609 Crest Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2609 Crest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2609 Crest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2609 Crest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2609 Crest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 2609 Crest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2609 Crest Drive offers parking.
Does 2609 Crest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2609 Crest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2609 Crest Drive have a pool?
No, 2609 Crest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2609 Crest Drive have accessible units?
No, 2609 Crest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2609 Crest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2609 Crest Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2609 Crest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2609 Crest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

