2609 Crest Drive

PRICE IMPROVEMENT Charming 2 beds, 1.5 baths with ocean views and walking distance to the beach! This home boasts a ton of charm starting with original hardwood flooring throughout, newer windows and custom details. On the main level, a living/family room and then up the stairs to a dining rooms with original built in cabinets, large kitchen with another living room full of ocean views, just perfect for entertaining. Kitchen amenities include dishwasher, gourmet built-in gas range, newer refrigerator and plenty of cabinet space. New Paint and light fixtures. The spectacular ocean views will mesmerize you from the living room with a wall of windows. Bathroom has walk in shower and separate tub. This property has a 1 car garage and with loads of storage space. UTILITIES INCLUDED except cable and phone. This property is a rare find and is rarely available. You are 10 minutes from the freeway and LAX.