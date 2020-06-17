2512 Alma Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven range walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Charming 4 bed, 2 bath ocean view townhome walking distance to the beach! This home boasts a ton of charm starting with original hardwood flooring throughout, plantation shutters, two custom detailed gas fireplaces, and beamed ceilings. On the main level, a large open concept kitchen with center island lies just off of the living area, perfect for entertaining. Kitchen amenities include dishwasher, oven, microwave, 5-burner built-in gas range, built-in wine rack, and plenty of storage. Upstairs, spectacular ocean views can be found from every room, inlcuding a second living area with gas fireplace and full wall of windows. Two bedrooms are situated upstairs, including the master suite with a separate ocean view sunroom and en suite bathroom with dual sinks, walk in shower, and walk in closet. Two further bedrooms are found back on the main level, one with French doors leading out to a private brick courtyard. This property has plenty of parking including a 2 car garage and 3 driveway spots. Great location near Bruce's Beach! Stunning views from PV to Malibu!