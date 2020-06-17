All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Find more places like 2512 Alma Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manhattan Beach, CA
/
2512 Alma Avenue
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

2512 Alma Avenue

2512 Alma Avenue · (310) 545-0707
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Manhattan Beach
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2512 Alma Avenue, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$6,950

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Charming 4 bed, 2 bath ocean view townhome walking distance to the beach! This home boasts a ton of charm starting with original hardwood flooring throughout, plantation shutters, two custom detailed gas fireplaces, and beamed ceilings. On the main level, a large open concept kitchen with center island lies just off of the living area, perfect for entertaining. Kitchen amenities include dishwasher, oven, microwave, 5-burner built-in gas range, built-in wine rack, and plenty of storage. Upstairs, spectacular ocean views can be found from every room, inlcuding a second living area with gas fireplace and full wall of windows. Two bedrooms are situated upstairs, including the master suite with a separate ocean view sunroom and en suite bathroom with dual sinks, walk in shower, and walk in closet. Two further bedrooms are found back on the main level, one with French doors leading out to a private brick courtyard. This property has plenty of parking including a 2 car garage and 3 driveway spots. Great location near Bruce's Beach! Stunning views from PV to Malibu!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2512 Alma Avenue have any available units?
2512 Alma Avenue has a unit available for $6,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2512 Alma Avenue have?
Some of 2512 Alma Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2512 Alma Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2512 Alma Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2512 Alma Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2512 Alma Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 2512 Alma Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2512 Alma Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2512 Alma Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2512 Alma Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2512 Alma Avenue have a pool?
No, 2512 Alma Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2512 Alma Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2512 Alma Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2512 Alma Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2512 Alma Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2512 Alma Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2512 Alma Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2512 Alma Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1810-1812 12th St
1810-1812 12th Street
Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

Similar Pages

Manhattan Beach 1 BedroomsManhattan Beach 2 Bedrooms
Manhattan Beach Apartments with Washer-DryerManhattan Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Manhattan Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CAStevenson Ranch, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CA
La Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CANorth Tustin, CAOak Park, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Eastside Manhattan Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity