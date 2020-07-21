All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Last updated August 7 2019 at 3:20 AM

Location

25 Tiburon Court, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Manhattan Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Golf Course View! Exclusive living behind the gates in Manhattan Village. This completely remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bath court home features a kitchen with stainless steel appliances including a French door refrigerator and wine refrigerator, washer and dryer and too many more improvements to mention. It is resort style living with a community pool, spas, playground and steps to the Manhattan Beach Country Club and Manhattan Beach Golf Course. This community also features a 24 hour guard/gate at entry. Units on the golf course rarely come up so don't wait to see it.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 Tiburon Court have any available units?
25 Tiburon Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 25 Tiburon Court have?
Some of 25 Tiburon Court's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 Tiburon Court currently offering any rent specials?
25 Tiburon Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 Tiburon Court pet-friendly?
No, 25 Tiburon Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 25 Tiburon Court offer parking?
Yes, 25 Tiburon Court offers parking.
Does 25 Tiburon Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25 Tiburon Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 Tiburon Court have a pool?
Yes, 25 Tiburon Court has a pool.
Does 25 Tiburon Court have accessible units?
No, 25 Tiburon Court does not have accessible units.
Does 25 Tiburon Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25 Tiburon Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 25 Tiburon Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 25 Tiburon Court does not have units with air conditioning.
