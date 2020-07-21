25 Tiburon Court

Amenities
Golf Course View! Exclusive living behind the gates in Manhattan Village. This completely remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bath court home features a kitchen with stainless steel appliances including a French door refrigerator and wine refrigerator, washer and dryer and too many more improvements to mention. It is resort style living with a community pool, spas, playground and steps to the Manhattan Beach Country Club and Manhattan Beach Golf Course. This community also features a 24 hour guard/gate at entry. Units on the golf course rarely come up so don't wait to see it.