2416 Elm Avenue

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Brilliant natural light illuminates this gorgeous 3 bedroom, 1 3/4 bathroom main home with 1 bed,1 bath guest house in the heart of the Manhattan Beach's tree section. Live just minutes from the beach, delicious restaurants in downtown Manhattan Beach, shopping in Manhattan Village or the Point, great schools and the 405 and 105 freeways for commuters. Inside, enjoy a bright open floor plan with sky-high vaulted ceilings with 2 skylights. This is the perfect area to enjoy family and friends with a spacious living room, open dining area and chefs kitchen complete with Viking appliances and a wine refrigerator. 3 bedrooms and 2 baths including the master with en-suite 3/4 bath sit to the front of the home. Double doors open to the large patio creating a seamless indoor/outdoor living space. On the patio, cozy up by the fireplace or whip up dinner in the outdoor kitchen with a built-in bbq, burners, sink and prep area. Across the way, above the garage is a convenient guest studio. The large bedroom, full bath with double sinks, vanity area, walk in closet and private deck make this an excellent in-law, guest quarter or home office; the options are endless! Here, parking is a breeze with the detached 2 car garage, 2 semi-covered driveway spaces and parking pad on Elm. In the garage there is also built in storage and a laundry area with a utility sink and folding station. This rare single level home in the trees is not to be missed!