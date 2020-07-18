All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Last updated June 30 2019 at 10:36 PM

2416 Elm Avenue

2416 Elm Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2416 Elm Avenue, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Tree Section

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Brilliant natural light illuminates this gorgeous 3 bedroom, 1 3/4 bathroom main home with 1 bed,1 bath guest house in the heart of the Manhattan Beach's tree section. Live just minutes from the beach, delicious restaurants in downtown Manhattan Beach, shopping in Manhattan Village or the Point, great schools and the 405 and 105 freeways for commuters. Inside, enjoy a bright open floor plan with sky-high vaulted ceilings with 2 skylights. This is the perfect area to enjoy family and friends with a spacious living room, open dining area and chefs kitchen complete with Viking appliances and a wine refrigerator. 3 bedrooms and 2 baths including the master with en-suite 3/4 bath sit to the front of the home. Double doors open to the large patio creating a seamless indoor/outdoor living space. On the patio, cozy up by the fireplace or whip up dinner in the outdoor kitchen with a built-in bbq, burners, sink and prep area. Across the way, above the garage is a convenient guest studio. The large bedroom, full bath with double sinks, vanity area, walk in closet and private deck make this an excellent in-law, guest quarter or home office; the options are endless! Here, parking is a breeze with the detached 2 car garage, 2 semi-covered driveway spaces and parking pad on Elm. In the garage there is also built in storage and a laundry area with a utility sink and folding station. This rare single level home in the trees is not to be missed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2416 Elm Avenue have any available units?
2416 Elm Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2416 Elm Avenue have?
Some of 2416 Elm Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2416 Elm Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2416 Elm Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2416 Elm Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2416 Elm Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 2416 Elm Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2416 Elm Avenue offers parking.
Does 2416 Elm Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2416 Elm Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2416 Elm Avenue have a pool?
No, 2416 Elm Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2416 Elm Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2416 Elm Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2416 Elm Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2416 Elm Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2416 Elm Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2416 Elm Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
