2408 Alma Avenue

Amenities

dishwasher garage ceiling fan tennis court ice maker microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker microwave oven range Property Amenities parking garage tennis court

Your Italian Villa by the sea! No need to go to Italy when you have beautiful ocean views and wonderous walks on the beach here. The 3 bedroom/4 bath house has it all. With over 2300+ sq ft, this 3 level home has lots of natural light from the ample large windows and skylights. The top level with its sunset ocean vistas, toward Malibu and Palos Verdes, will be your favorite place to relax. This level has an open concept kitchen with living room, dining area and powder room. The second level has the master bedroom with large bath and another guest bedroom with bath. The garage level offers another guest bedroom which can be used as a bonus room, office or den. Lots of parking! 2 car garage, 2 car spots behind garage and extra spot along driveway. A convenient garage dumbwaiter lifts groceries to kitchen. Walk to the famous Manhattan Beach Pier and top rated restaurants, shops, farmer's market and school. The house is also a close walk to the lovely Live Oak Park, with tennis courts, play areas. Cheers to the beach life!