Manhattan Beach, CA
2408 Alma Avenue
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:06 AM

2408 Alma Avenue · No Longer Available
Manhattan Beach
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
2 Bedrooms
Location

2408 Alma Avenue, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
tennis court
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
tennis court
Your Italian Villa by the sea! No need to go to Italy when you have beautiful ocean views and wonderous walks on the beach here. The 3 bedroom/4 bath house has it all. With over 2300+ sq ft, this 3 level home has lots of natural light from the ample large windows and skylights. The top level with its sunset ocean vistas, toward Malibu and Palos Verdes, will be your favorite place to relax. This level has an open concept kitchen with living room, dining area and powder room. The second level has the master bedroom with large bath and another guest bedroom with bath. The garage level offers another guest bedroom which can be used as a bonus room, office or den. Lots of parking! 2 car garage, 2 car spots behind garage and extra spot along driveway. A convenient garage dumbwaiter lifts groceries to kitchen. Walk to the famous Manhattan Beach Pier and top rated restaurants, shops, farmer's market and school. The house is also a close walk to the lovely Live Oak Park, with tennis courts, play areas. Cheers to the beach life!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2408 Alma Avenue have any available units?
2408 Alma Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2408 Alma Avenue have?
Some of 2408 Alma Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2408 Alma Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2408 Alma Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2408 Alma Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2408 Alma Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 2408 Alma Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2408 Alma Avenue offers parking.
Does 2408 Alma Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2408 Alma Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2408 Alma Avenue have a pool?
No, 2408 Alma Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2408 Alma Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2408 Alma Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2408 Alma Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2408 Alma Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2408 Alma Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2408 Alma Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
