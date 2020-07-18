All apartments in Manhattan Beach
235 N Dianthus N

235 North Dianthus Street · No Longer Available
Location

235 North Dianthus Street, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Hill Section

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
sauna
Beautiful 5730 sq. ft. 5 bedroom 4 and half bath home sitting on the highest point in the hill section! All new stainless steel appliances in kitchen with dumb waiter. Three fireplaces, one in living room, formal dining room, and family room. Wet bar in living room. All new wood flooring, carpet and paint. Large bedrooms and extra large master bedroom, en suite bath and large walk-in cedar closet. This home boasts mirrored gym with sauna, wine cellar, large laundry room with sink and lots of storage. Plantation shutters throughout home.upstairs top deck has 360 view from ocean to downtown LA. All this and more with a huge bonus...a 6 car garage!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 235 N Dianthus N have any available units?
235 N Dianthus N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 235 N Dianthus N have?
Some of 235 N Dianthus N's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 235 N Dianthus N currently offering any rent specials?
235 N Dianthus N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 235 N Dianthus N pet-friendly?
No, 235 N Dianthus N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 235 N Dianthus N offer parking?
Yes, 235 N Dianthus N offers parking.
Does 235 N Dianthus N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 235 N Dianthus N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 235 N Dianthus N have a pool?
No, 235 N Dianthus N does not have a pool.
Does 235 N Dianthus N have accessible units?
No, 235 N Dianthus N does not have accessible units.
Does 235 N Dianthus N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 235 N Dianthus N has units with dishwashers.
Does 235 N Dianthus N have units with air conditioning?
No, 235 N Dianthus N does not have units with air conditioning.
