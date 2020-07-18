235 N Dianthus N

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking garage sauna

Beautiful 5730 sq. ft. 5 bedroom 4 and half bath home sitting on the highest point in the hill section! All new stainless steel appliances in kitchen with dumb waiter. Three fireplaces, one in living room, formal dining room, and family room. Wet bar in living room. All new wood flooring, carpet and paint. Large bedrooms and extra large master bedroom, en suite bath and large walk-in cedar closet. This home boasts mirrored gym with sauna, wine cellar, large laundry room with sink and lots of storage. Plantation shutters throughout home.upstairs top deck has 360 view from ocean to downtown LA. All this and more with a huge bonus...a 6 car garage!!