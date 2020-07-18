232 16th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage guest suite hot tub media room

Just a few blocks from downtown Manhattan Beach, the pier, & the ocean. Every incredible restaurant, shop, and beachfront living at its finest, what more could one ask for? The spectacular beach property is a large 5,000 sqft of open living space. Boasting tons of style, incredible design and impeccable attention to detail throughout. Conceptualized by Matt Morris and drawn by Doug Leach. Wide plank natural finish oak hardwood floors pull you into this home. Then the details and craftsmanship starts to impress: Thermador appliances, brand new A/C, heated patio with sound, and an elevator to name a few. The top floor has an expansive open concept floor plan that brings a beach vibe into your living room by seamlessly connecting indoor and outdoor spaces. This floor is perfect for entertaining with its built-in barbecue, ocean views, and tons of space. The middle floor is highlighted by a spacious master bedroom retreat with a spa like feel inherited from a tastefully designed en-suite bathroom. Find 3 more amply sized bedrooms, 2 baths, and a laundry room on this floor. The ground floor has a 4-car garage great for an auto enthusiast or anyone requiring tons of storage. To top it off this floor features a fully equipped guest suite with: bedroom, bathroom, office, media room, kitchenette and private patio with access to the walkstreet. This home has it all, plenty of space, built for entertaining, in beautiful Manhattan Beach, and quick access to the westside for commuters.