Manhattan Beach, CA
232 16th Street
Last updated July 13 2019 at 11:48 AM

232 16th Street

232 16th Street · No Longer Available
Location

232 16th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
guest suite
hot tub
media room
Just a few blocks from downtown Manhattan Beach, the pier, & the ocean. Every incredible restaurant, shop, and beachfront living at its finest, what more could one ask for? The spectacular beach property is a large 5,000 sqft of open living space. Boasting tons of style, incredible design and impeccable attention to detail throughout. Conceptualized by Matt Morris and drawn by Doug Leach. Wide plank natural finish oak hardwood floors pull you into this home. Then the details and craftsmanship starts to impress: Thermador appliances, brand new A/C, heated patio with sound, and an elevator to name a few. The top floor has an expansive open concept floor plan that brings a beach vibe into your living room by seamlessly connecting indoor and outdoor spaces. This floor is perfect for entertaining with its built-in barbecue, ocean views, and tons of space. The middle floor is highlighted by a spacious master bedroom retreat with a spa like feel inherited from a tastefully designed en-suite bathroom. Find 3 more amply sized bedrooms, 2 baths, and a laundry room on this floor. The ground floor has a 4-car garage great for an auto enthusiast or anyone requiring tons of storage. To top it off this floor features a fully equipped guest suite with: bedroom, bathroom, office, media room, kitchenette and private patio with access to the walkstreet. This home has it all, plenty of space, built for entertaining, in beautiful Manhattan Beach, and quick access to the westside for commuters.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 232 16th Street have any available units?
232 16th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 232 16th Street have?
Some of 232 16th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 232 16th Street currently offering any rent specials?
232 16th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 232 16th Street pet-friendly?
No, 232 16th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 232 16th Street offer parking?
Yes, 232 16th Street offers parking.
Does 232 16th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 232 16th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 232 16th Street have a pool?
No, 232 16th Street does not have a pool.
Does 232 16th Street have accessible units?
No, 232 16th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 232 16th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 232 16th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 232 16th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 232 16th Street has units with air conditioning.
