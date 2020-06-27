All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Last updated April 15 2020 at 7:45 AM

2303 Vista Drive

2303 Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2303 Vista Drive, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
bbq/grill
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful Executive FURNISHED 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 Bath home with Air Conditioning in the heart of the sand section Available Now. Great layout with 3 bedrooms and two baths on the middle level and a large 4th bedroom suite for guests on the lower level. The top floor features a light and bright open kitchen/living room/dining room opening onto a central atrium which is beautifully landscaped and perfect for BBQing and entertaining. The top floor also features a private den or office and an additional powder room. There is also a nice private side yard. Steps to Grandview Elementary school and just a few short blocks to the beach and an easy walk to downtown Manhattan Beach with all of the fabulous restaurants and shops. Available for a 1-2 year lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2303 Vista Drive have any available units?
2303 Vista Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2303 Vista Drive have?
Some of 2303 Vista Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2303 Vista Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2303 Vista Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2303 Vista Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2303 Vista Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 2303 Vista Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2303 Vista Drive offers parking.
Does 2303 Vista Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2303 Vista Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2303 Vista Drive have a pool?
No, 2303 Vista Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2303 Vista Drive have accessible units?
No, 2303 Vista Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2303 Vista Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2303 Vista Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2303 Vista Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2303 Vista Drive has units with air conditioning.
