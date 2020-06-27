2303 Vista Drive

Amenities

dishwasher garage air conditioning bbq/grill ice maker microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished ice maker microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Beautiful Executive FURNISHED 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 Bath home with Air Conditioning in the heart of the sand section Available Now. Great layout with 3 bedrooms and two baths on the middle level and a large 4th bedroom suite for guests on the lower level. The top floor features a light and bright open kitchen/living room/dining room opening onto a central atrium which is beautifully landscaped and perfect for BBQing and entertaining. The top floor also features a private den or office and an additional powder room. There is also a nice private side yard. Steps to Grandview Elementary school and just a few short blocks to the beach and an easy walk to downtown Manhattan Beach with all of the fabulous restaurants and shops. Available for a 1-2 year lease.