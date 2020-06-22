All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:08 AM

228 33rd Street

228 33rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

228 33rd Street, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fire pit
hot tub
This contemporary, custom built 1640 sq ft single family residence boasts one of the most spectacular jaw-dropping panoramic, whitewater ocean views in all of Manhattan Beach. Just steps from the popular North End and perched atop a hill on 33rd Street just west of Highland, the extremely valuable 1,350 sq ft lot has a rare and impressive 45 feet of unobstructed, undergrounded, west facing ocean frontage. The bottom floor features an oversize 2 car garage, laundry, and a tranquil bedroom with full bathroom. The middle floor acts as a 2 bedroom master suite: A large master bedroom leads to a luxurious spa-like master bathroom with oversize custom shower & walk in closet. The adjoining room currently functions as an office/theatre room with built-in surround sound. The light-filled top floor was designed with large skylight, wall to wall corner windows, and dual oversize French doors leading to matching corner balconies. The south balcony has a custom firepit with built in seating, while the north balcony features a built in bbq. Customized architectural flares, windows, & lighting were carefully thought out and implemented not only to maximize the views, but to create a truly magical experience. Additional features include private, landscaped back/side yards, hot/cold outdoor shower, fountains, and fully integrated camera/security system. This timeless trophy home is and will always be a true Manhattan Beach sand section gem, fit for the most discerning of buyers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 228 33rd Street have any available units?
228 33rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 228 33rd Street have?
Some of 228 33rd Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 228 33rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
228 33rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 228 33rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 228 33rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 228 33rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 228 33rd Street offers parking.
Does 228 33rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 228 33rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 228 33rd Street have a pool?
No, 228 33rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 228 33rd Street have accessible units?
No, 228 33rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 228 33rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 228 33rd Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 228 33rd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 228 33rd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
