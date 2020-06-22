228 33rd Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fire pit hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities fire pit parking bbq/grill garage hot tub media room

This contemporary, custom built 1640 sq ft single family residence boasts one of the most spectacular jaw-dropping panoramic, whitewater ocean views in all of Manhattan Beach. Just steps from the popular North End and perched atop a hill on 33rd Street just west of Highland, the extremely valuable 1,350 sq ft lot has a rare and impressive 45 feet of unobstructed, undergrounded, west facing ocean frontage. The bottom floor features an oversize 2 car garage, laundry, and a tranquil bedroom with full bathroom. The middle floor acts as a 2 bedroom master suite: A large master bedroom leads to a luxurious spa-like master bathroom with oversize custom shower & walk in closet. The adjoining room currently functions as an office/theatre room with built-in surround sound. The light-filled top floor was designed with large skylight, wall to wall corner windows, and dual oversize French doors leading to matching corner balconies. The south balcony has a custom firepit with built in seating, while the north balcony features a built in bbq. Customized architectural flares, windows, & lighting were carefully thought out and implemented not only to maximize the views, but to create a truly magical experience. Additional features include private, landscaped back/side yards, hot/cold outdoor shower, fountains, and fully integrated camera/security system. This timeless trophy home is and will always be a true Manhattan Beach sand section gem, fit for the most discerning of buyers.