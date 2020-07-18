228 20th Street

Amenities

Amazing newly remodeled, OCEAN VIEW Manhattan Beach Walkstreet home! This 4200 square foot, 5 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom Manhattan Beach Sand Section home is west of Highland and only steps to the beach! Multiple decks and a sunlight bathed top floor living room, dining room and kitchen allow you to enjoy the gorgeous ocean views from Catalina Island and Palos Verdes to Malibu and Santa Monica.



This home is situated right in the heart of Manhattan Beach – Just a a short walk to prime Downtown Manhattan Beach which boasts award winning restaurants and fabulous shopping. No expenses were spared on the recent home remodel. Upgrades include the top floor kitchen and living area and the middle floor master suite. Bottom floor includes bonus room that leads to enclosed yard and highly sought after Walkstreet.

If you are looking for your own little slice of heaven, this home is it. In the middle of a beautiful town, surrounded by friendly neighbors, with access to the beach and Strand in the blink of an eye! This home is bright, airy and peaceful.