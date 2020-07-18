All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Find more places like 228 20th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manhattan Beach, CA
/
228 20th Street
Last updated July 30 2019 at 3:18 AM

228 20th Street

228 20th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Manhattan Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

228 20th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Amazing newly remodeled, OCEAN VIEW Manhattan Beach Walkstreet home! This 4200 square foot, 5 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom Manhattan Beach Sand Section home is west of Highland and only steps to the beach! Multiple decks and a sunlight bathed top floor living room, dining room and kitchen allow you to enjoy the gorgeous ocean views from Catalina Island and Palos Verdes to Malibu and Santa Monica.

This home is situated right in the heart of Manhattan Beach – Just a a short walk to prime Downtown Manhattan Beach which boasts award winning restaurants and fabulous shopping. No expenses were spared on the recent home remodel. Upgrades include the top floor kitchen and living area and the middle floor master suite. Bottom floor includes bonus room that leads to enclosed yard and highly sought after Walkstreet.
If you are looking for your own little slice of heaven, this home is it. In the middle of a beautiful town, surrounded by friendly neighbors, with access to the beach and Strand in the blink of an eye! This home is bright, airy and peaceful.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 228 20th Street have any available units?
228 20th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
Is 228 20th Street currently offering any rent specials?
228 20th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 228 20th Street pet-friendly?
No, 228 20th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 228 20th Street offer parking?
No, 228 20th Street does not offer parking.
Does 228 20th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 228 20th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 228 20th Street have a pool?
No, 228 20th Street does not have a pool.
Does 228 20th Street have accessible units?
No, 228 20th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 228 20th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 228 20th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 228 20th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 228 20th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1810-1812 12th St
1810-1812 12th Street
Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

Similar Pages

Manhattan Beach 1 Bedroom ApartmentsManhattan Beach 2 Bedroom Apartments
Manhattan Beach Apartments with Washer-DryersManhattan Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Manhattan Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CATustin, CAStevenson Ranch, CAArtesia, CAOak Park, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CA
Santa Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CASan Marino, CADuarte, CAMalibu, CADiamond Bar, CABeverly Hills, CAWestmont, CAFlorence-Graham, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Eastside Manhattan Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles