All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Find more places like 225 Rosecrans Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manhattan Beach, CA
/
225 Rosecrans Ave
Last updated June 6 2020 at 5:03 AM

225 Rosecrans Ave

225 Rosecrans Avenue · (310) 686-3417
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Manhattan Beach
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

225 Rosecrans Avenue, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$5,150

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1127 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
yoga
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
yoga
Do not miss your opportunity to live a block from the beach! This recently remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath El Porto home is a total dream, complete with a private front deck with Ocean Views and direct access to your personal one car garage with additional driveway parking. Located in one of Manhattan Beach’s most desirable neighborhoods with award winning schools, your new home has numerous shops, restaurants, yoga and more at your convenience! The landlord will pay water and trash, pets are permitted with an additional deposit. Now available for Lease and Scheduled Private Showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 Rosecrans Ave have any available units?
225 Rosecrans Ave has a unit available for $5,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 225 Rosecrans Ave have?
Some of 225 Rosecrans Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 225 Rosecrans Ave currently offering any rent specials?
225 Rosecrans Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 Rosecrans Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 225 Rosecrans Ave is pet friendly.
Does 225 Rosecrans Ave offer parking?
Yes, 225 Rosecrans Ave does offer parking.
Does 225 Rosecrans Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 225 Rosecrans Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 Rosecrans Ave have a pool?
No, 225 Rosecrans Ave does not have a pool.
Does 225 Rosecrans Ave have accessible units?
No, 225 Rosecrans Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 225 Rosecrans Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 225 Rosecrans Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 225 Rosecrans Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 225 Rosecrans Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 225 Rosecrans Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1810-1812 12th St
1810-1812 12th Street
Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

Similar Pages

Manhattan Beach 1 BedroomsManhattan Beach 2 Bedrooms
Manhattan Beach Apartments with Washer-DryerManhattan Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Manhattan Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CAStevenson Ranch, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CA
La Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CANorth Tustin, CAOak Park, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Eastside Manhattan Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity