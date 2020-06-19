225 Rosecrans Ave

Amenities

Do not miss your opportunity to live a block from the beach! This recently remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath El Porto home is a total dream, complete with a private front deck with Ocean Views and direct access to your personal one car garage with additional driveway parking. Located in one of Manhattan Beach’s most desirable neighborhoods with award winning schools, your new home has numerous shops, restaurants, yoga and more at your convenience! The landlord will pay water and trash, pets are permitted with an additional deposit. Now available for Lease and Scheduled Private Showings.