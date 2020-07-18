225 Rosecrans Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities garage

Rare opportunity to rent a beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath ground floor apartment less than a block to the beach. This tastefully finished apartment has its own attached garage with direct access, stainless steel appliances in the fully renovated kitchen. All bathrooms have also been renovated with new flooring, vanity, tub and showers, and fixtures. Basically a new apartment. Also your own private deck with views to the ocean is accessed via sliding glass door off large living room. This place is a must see for those distinguished individuals looking for comfort and convenience right near the beach.