Manhattan Beach, CA
225 Rosecrans Ave
225 Rosecrans Ave

225 Rosecrans Ave · No Longer Available
Location

225 Rosecrans Ave, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
Rare opportunity to rent a beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath ground floor apartment less than a block to the beach. This tastefully finished apartment has its own attached garage with direct access, stainless steel appliances in the fully renovated kitchen. All bathrooms have also been renovated with new flooring, vanity, tub and showers, and fixtures. Basically a new apartment. Also your own private deck with views to the ocean is accessed via sliding glass door off large living room. This place is a must see for those distinguished individuals looking for comfort and convenience right near the beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

