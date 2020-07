Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage guest parking

Lovely single family home with incredible ocean views located just a few doors to the ocean. Three spacious bedrooms - each with its own bath. The top floor is bright with ocean views from the kitchen, living room, and dining room. Hardwood floors, two decks, fireplace, skylights. Two car garage plus guest parking. Property will be available for lease late December to early January.