221 30th Street

patio / balcony dishwasher fire pit hot tub fireplace bbq/grill

SPECTACULAR UNOBSTRUCTED WHITE WATER OCEAN VIEWS!!! This Beautifully Designed Property with State of the Art Quality is Located on a Premier South Facing Walk-Street! Just Steps to the Beach!! The Home's Spacious Living Room with Wood Beam Ceilings, Fireplace, And its Spacious Dining Area Enjoy BREATHTAKING OCEAN VIEWS from Palos Verdes To Catalina Island To Malibu!! The Culinary Gourmet Kitchen Overlooking the Glistening Pacific Ocean is Designed with Exquisite Marble Counters, European Style Cabinetry, and Restaurant Style Wolf Appliances! There is a Chef's BBQ Entertainer's Area Designed with a Lighted Fire Pit Overlooking Unparalleled Panoramic Ocean Views and Breathtaking Sunsets!! The Property's Master Suite Enjoys an Ocean View Balcony, and its Own Living Room Area! The Master Suite Includes an Ultimate Spa Designed Bath Area, and a Spectacular His & Her's Walk-In Wardrobe Area!! This Magnificent Property is The Essence of Manhattan Beach Lifestyle!!!