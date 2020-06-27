221 14th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Charming and private, this unfurnished 3 bedroom, 2 bath single family home is just two blocks to the beach. White Water Ocean & Pier views - even off the master suite. The oversized living room is open to the dining area with hardwood floors throughout, 2 fireplaces, built-in bookcases, flat screen TV and bar with wine fridge. First floor has two bedrooms, one leading to private gated ocean view yard. The kitchen overlooks the rear garden and features a 6 burner cooktop, stainless refrigerator, oven, microwave and tons of cabinets, plus a mud-room with washer, dryer and more cabinetry. Upstairs, it's all about the romantic master suite! The master features Manhattan Beach Pier and white water views, charming fireplace, 2 closets, hardwood floors and a stunning master bath and balcony. This home also features a two car garage with plenty of storage, plus one car parking in front of garage (except on Friday for street sweeping!).