Last updated November 30 2019 at 12:14 AM

221 14th Street

221 14th Street · No Longer Available
Location

221 14th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming and private, this unfurnished 3 bedroom, 2 bath single family home is just two blocks to the beach. White Water Ocean & Pier views - even off the master suite. The oversized living room is open to the dining area with hardwood floors throughout, 2 fireplaces, built-in bookcases, flat screen TV and bar with wine fridge. First floor has two bedrooms, one leading to private gated ocean view yard. The kitchen overlooks the rear garden and features a 6 burner cooktop, stainless refrigerator, oven, microwave and tons of cabinets, plus a mud-room with washer, dryer and more cabinetry. Upstairs, it's all about the romantic master suite! The master features Manhattan Beach Pier and white water views, charming fireplace, 2 closets, hardwood floors and a stunning master bath and balcony. This home also features a two car garage with plenty of storage, plus one car parking in front of garage (except on Friday for street sweeping!).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 221 14th Street have any available units?
221 14th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 221 14th Street have?
Some of 221 14th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 221 14th Street currently offering any rent specials?
221 14th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 221 14th Street pet-friendly?
No, 221 14th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 221 14th Street offer parking?
Yes, 221 14th Street offers parking.
Does 221 14th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 221 14th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 221 14th Street have a pool?
No, 221 14th Street does not have a pool.
Does 221 14th Street have accessible units?
No, 221 14th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 221 14th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 221 14th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 221 14th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 221 14th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
